"WE ARE ON TRACK TO BREAK EVEN THIS FISCAL"

Teena Jain Kaushal | NA
Ashish Vohra, Executive Director and CEO at Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company


 
 

"India Needs Standard Protocols in Healthcare"

Snippets

Money Matters

Managing your money can be tricky. Send your queries and top-notch industry leaders will help you resolve any issue.

"In India, out-of-pocket expenses are very high"

'Pace of market rise has been a surprise'

Future Perfect

What the Future Holds

Earnings recovery is still uncertain, but good investment opportunities can always be found in buoyant markets

Affordable Housing To Spur Credit Growth

"The market potential is huge and will grow across all retail lending portfolios"
"Telematics will help ascertain correct premium"

Snippets


"Aadhaar, PAN to help in faster claim settlement"

"Rising Fed Rates a Sign of Economic Confidence" Aashish Somaiyaa, MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company

In spite of the current stock market rally, the focus is still on quality and the entire market will not start flying all at once

Mastering the Bulls

"As stock markets are surging largely due to an economic rebound, financial assets are becoming more attractive"

Focus on Long Term

"Investors should focus on the best outcomes as the economy is set to turn around"

