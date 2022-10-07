Got Rs 1.5 lakh to splurge on a pair of sneakers? Here's just the thing for you

Shoes maketh the man’ goes an old saying. If you must make a statement, a pair of shoes seems the perfect fit. And there are some crazy things happening in ‘sneakerland’ lately. Take, for instance, a shoe filled with actual beer! Heineken recently came out with a pair of limited-edition sneakers called Heinekicks, which had Heineken Silver beer filled in its soles. “Beer for your sole” it said of the collaboration with shoe designer Dominic Ciambrone. Luxury brand Balenciaga, too, kicked up a storm online when it released the distressed version of its Paris High Top Sneakers. Featuring “fully destroyed” details like rips and scuffs, it retailed for $1,850. While you may dismiss these as gimmicks, for a serious sneakerhead, here are a few pairs essential for your wardrobe.

Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ by Virgil Abloh

Where to enquire louisvuitton.com

Indicative Price €2,000 onwards

Virgil Abloh, the late men’s art director for the luxury fashion brand, had created 47 bespoke editions of the Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’s for his Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 collection presented in June 2021. Of these, nine editions were released to stores at €2,500 for mid-tops and €2,000 for low-tops. Featuring Abloh’s distinct style, the Italy-made shoes are crafted out of the finest leather and materials. Among the shoes available in stores is the classic all-white sneaker embossed with the LV logo; two-tone editions in white with green, red or blue detailing; a metallic gold sneaker; and a Damier edition. Go ahead and gift yourself a piece of history from this posthumous collection.

Balenciaga Defender

Where to buy balenciaga.com

Indicative price $1,090 onwards

Is it a tyre? Is it a shoe? This pair from Balenciaga is guaranteed to make you—or those around you—do a double take. This showstopper from designer Demna Gvasalia—known for his outlandish creations—is possibly the most outrageous of them all. At first glance, it looks like the top half of a sneaker fused to a tyre, and you might wonder whether wearing them would be comfortable. But slip them on and you would feel as if you’re floating—at least that’s what some users say. This pair does deserve a place in your wardrobe, though you should think twice before you walk on potholed roads while wearing them, despite the tyre reference.

Dior X Air Jordan 1 Low

Where to enquire dior.com

Indicative Price $12,000 onwards

Did you know that NBA great Michael Jordan is in some way connected with a bulk of the most expensive sneakers ever sold? Either these are kicks worn by the basketball star or they belong to the iconic Air Jordan line. And when luxury fashion house Dior collaborates for an Air Jordan line, getting these made-in-Italy kicks is a no-brainer. These limited-edition low-top sneakers, made from wolf grey and sail white leather, feature the classic Jordan 1 design. But what sets this pair apart from other Jordans are the grey Dior monogram pattern within the Nike swoosh and the Air Dior wings on the back of the heel. They’re difficult to lay your hands on, but you might just get lucky online.

PRADA district leather sneakers

Where to enquire prada.com

Indicative Price $1,100 onwards

Life is a sea of colours. But sometimes you want things in black and white. That’s when you will feel the need for this high-top pair made from calf leather. Its clean lines and classic styling make this lace-up pair your go-to sneakers when you feel the need for something contemporary yet understated. Featuring a panelled design with contrasting trim and a triangle logo, these ankle-length shoes with a monochrome pattern and high levels of detailing complete the sporty, yet sophisticated, look. This contemporary classic is a must for your wardrobe.

Adidas x Gucci Gazelle

Where to Buy gucci.com

Indicative price $850 onwards

The Gazelle sneakers from Adidas have been around for more than five decades—from Bob Marley to Kate Moss, it has graced the feet of many a celeb. This line presents Gucci’s take on these all-time favourites. From the Gucci logo all over the shoes to the iconic three stripes of Adidas, this pair combines the classic features of the sportswear giant with the signature styling of the fashion brand. This is what sets this canvas pair apart from the regular edition of the Gazelle, while retaining the same levels of comfort. Get a pair of the high-fashion version of these classics and you will stand out in a sea of Gazelles.