Focus

The Rain Impact

Joe C. Mathew | Delhi
A late-season surge in monsoon rain may help rabi crops, but the real impact on farmers will depend on remunerative pricing.

 
 

Transforming Energy

India wants to set up a gas exchange to promote alternative energy and fast-track oil import reduction

Present Everywhere

Is an omnichannel presence crucial for Indian retailers?

Invest, But Cautiously

Many of the recent initial public offerings were aimed at providing earlier investors an exit route rather than capital formation.

Cleaning Up Crossholdings

The Tata Group's move to separate Tata Chemicals and Tata Global Beverages is a big step towards a simpler group structure.

Compulsive Bid

Cricketing rights will soon be a must-have for not just broadcasters but also for over-the-top platforms and telcos.

Incessant Fall

India is seeing a slump in drug exports since the beginning of the fiscal driven by a decline in the sale of Indian drugs in the US.

The Great Fall

Lower solar and wind power tariffs should have boosted their use but have led to a crisis in the segment.

Not So Rewarding

This year's stock market surge has not delivered the kind of long-term returns that earlier bull runs did.

The Long Road

The delay in the CCEA nod to the Fosun-Gland Pharma deal raises several questions.

 
 

The Tax Tangle

The government asking corporates and professionals to report estimates of income and tax liability will add to the compliance burden.

Power Struggle

Ensuring electricity access to all households is a great political move but might derail the fiscal reforms undertaken by Discoms.

Cash Upfront

Ministries are front-ending allocations to counter the slowdown.

Subsidy Blues

Questions over phasing out of export subsidies at the WTO may force India to shift to a new trade policy.

Too Much, Too Fast

Frequent changes in GST laws and tax rates are unsettling the new ecosystem, delaying the process.

Micro Shift

Why new generation private banks are expanding into microfinance by acquiring existing well-run microfinance companies.

Why McDonald's four-year-long battle with Vikram Bakshi is a glorious mess

Taking A Dive

With airlines focusing on profits, the ballistic growth in air travel has started tapering off.

The Lag Effect

GST, demonetisation pull down GDP growth sharply in the first quarter of 2017/18.

