Small finance banks will face huge challenges

Anand Adhikari
Small is fanciful

The 72 applicants for small finance bank licences are a mixed lot, indeed, a good number having had nothing to do with banking before.

 
 

Where the fluctuating gold price is headed

Since August 29, 2013, the prices of gold dropped around 20 per cent to Rs 26,645 per 10 gram on September 24 this year.

Beware the Traps

Some of the common ways in which real estate developers try to cheat property buyers.

How to choose right kind of MF portfolio

The right kind of mutual fund portfolio combines stability with limited risk.

Experts see stock market rally to continue in 2013

Pros and cons of investing in exchange-traded funds

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which offer both the flexibility of a stock and the protection of a fund, are becoming popular with Indian investors.

How to choose the right real estate agent

You cannot do without a real estate agent while searching for a home, but take care not to be misled by unscrupulous ones.

Keys to commodity trading

Rahul Oberoi dispels nine common myths about investing in this market.

Starting your own biz venture? Tips on gathering funds

2012 may be tough for commodity investors

The World Bank's predictions for 2012 on price movement of commodities may not all hold true in the domestic market.
 
 

Advantages of online life insurance

Banks stocks may grow in the coming year

Banks stocks are likely to grow in the coming year and provide good returns.

Tips on lending to a family member or friend

Make sure lending to a family member or friend does not become a problem later.

Festival season best time for commodities investors

Invest in commodities, as their demand usually rises as the big festivals arrive.

Why your policy premium is important

Medical treatment costs have been rising steeply. Ensure your insurance cover is large enough to cover all contingencies.

The world is your oyster

Using online marketplaces, you can sell your products across the globe.

Follow expert recommendations cautiously

Read expert recommendations closely, but never follow them blindly.

World Bank's outlook for base metals in 2012

In our previous issue, we analysed the World Bank's outlook on farm commodities. Now, we weigh its take on base metals.

When to invest in small-cap stocks

As the economy recovers, so will small-cap and mid-cap stocks. It may be the right time to invest in them.
