Fund Snapshot: The Winners

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
# As of Sept'17 end
* As of FY 2015-16
NA - Not Available
Returns as of 16th November'17
Equity funds are ranked on the
basis of five-year performance
Fixed Income funds are ranked on the basis of three-year performance;
AUM filter of minimum `500Cr is applied on all the categories;
all portfolio-related data (including assets) as of October'17 end, unless specified;
Returns of more than one year are annualised;
Source: Morningstar
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today