Mutual Funds

The Winners

Money Today Team | New Delhi

Debt funds have been poor performers as rising yields hit bond prices

 
 

The FMP Advantage

Indexation benefits make three-year FMPs a good bet.

Fund Snapshot: The Winners

It's a Deal

The most competitive loan and deposit rates in the market
Fund Snapshot

In equities, tax-saving funds are matching returns given by large-cap funds, while in debt funds, dynamic bond funds have been clear winners
The Safer Bet

Debt mutual funds offer more tax benefits and returns than other fixed income instruments.

Fund Snapshot

Small and mid-cap funds have been the best performers over the last one year. In debt funds, the honour goes to intermediate bond funds
Turning Tide

SIPs are breathing new life into the mutual fund sector. Here's why you should consider them.

Money Matters

Managing your money can be tricky. Send your queries, and top-notch industry leaders will help you resolve any issue.

Fund Snapshot: The Winners

Fund Snapshot

Balanced funds have received massive inflows this year. Their annualized returns over long term (five years) are close to that of large-cap funds.
Fund Snapshot

In equities, funds of smaller AMCs seem to be doing much better, while in debt funds, dynamic bond funds are holding their own
Fund Snapshot

Small and mid-cap funds have been the best performers over most time periods. In debt funds, the honour goes to dynamic bond funds
How to benefit from balanced funds?

Balanced funds have done exceptionally well over the years. Here's how you can benefit from them

