BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
People
Nandan Nilekani, the recently appointed Infosys Chairman, giving a clean chit to the company's acquisition of Israeli firm Panaya Ltd in 2015, and absolving the previous board and former CEO Vishal Sikka, has left N.R. Narayana Murthy fuming.
Nandan Nilekani is back at Infosys as its non-executive chairman, an initiative welcomed by the company's beleaguered investors.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel and Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian are at loggerheads over policy rates.
On her second visit to India, Safra Catz, CEO, Oracle. spoke on a range of topics - the immigrant issue in the US, start-ups, GST and the India plans of Oracle.
Kovind vs Kumar. The race to Raisina Hill has begun.
It has been a busy fortnight for Masayoshi Son, Chairman and Chief Executive of SoftBank Group Corp.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces