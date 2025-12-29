Search for air purifiers jump 103% amid rising air pollution, shows report

Searches related to air purifiers have seen a significant rise across urban India, driven by increased public awareness and the urgent need to tackle worsening air quality. Data from local search engine Justdial, reveals that searches for pollution control, especially air purifiers, surged sharply during October to December 2025 compared to earlier periods. This trend indicates a change in consumer priorities as pollution becomes a daily concern in many metropolitan areas.

Justdial's analysis shows that air purifier dealer searches increased by 103 per cent year-on-year across the country during the last quarter of 2025. The demand grew rapidly, with search volumes in this period being six times higher than those recorded in July to September 2025.

Delhi led this increase, with a 134 per cent rise in air purifier searches compared to the same period in 2024. November 2025 saw a sixfold jump over October 2025, reflecting the immediate effect of deteriorating outdoor air quality in the capital. Other major cities like Gurgaon and Mumbai also recorded notable increases in air purifier-related searches.

At the same time, searches for Pollution Under Control (PUC) Testing, an important compliance measure for vehicle emissions, have steadily increased. Pan-India PUC search volumes rose by 55 per cent year-on-year in the last quarter of 2025, along with a 4 per cent increase from the previous quarter.

Delhi saw a 38 per cent rise in PUC searches compared to the previous year and an 11 per cent increase from the last quarter. Mumbai also emerged as a key market for PUC-related queries, indicating ongoing efforts to comply with emission standards.

These findings point to a behavioural shift where consumers are taking both immediate and preventive steps against pollution. The rise in air purifier searches highlights a focus on indoor air safety, while growing interest in PUC Testing shows increased responsibility towards vehicle emissions.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed the central government to submit a response to a petition calling for a reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) on air purifiers, given the worsening air quality in Delhi. Residents have raised concerns over the affordability of air purifiers, which are currently taxed at 18 per cent.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikas Mahajan and Vinod Kumar granted the government ten days to file its reply, with the next hearing scheduled for January 9. The court was informed by the government's counsel that the GST Council can only convene physical meetings, making virtual meetings unfeasible at this time.