Getting smarter

Goutam Das
India's urban infrastructure could change for the better as work begins on Smart Cities.

 
 

Power Off

Thermal power projects are staring at a bleak future as renewables surpass them in capacity addition.

Building the Backbone

How India is creating infrastructure for the future.

Heading for Trouble

The government's plan to revive airports and subsidise fares, to take flying to the masses, is riddled with problems.

Digital Highways

The transition to a cashless economy requires building a safe and secure payment infrastructure.

"There should not be any levy on digital transactions"

Accenture Programmed To Deliver

Pande, Managing Director, HR, Accenture India knows that he has struck the right chord with the employees.

Wearables are moving from niche to mainstream

Why civilian use of UAVs is prohibited in India

India's best SMEs: Braving the Odds

Small businesses rise up to the challenges of stiffening competition, increasing costs and slowing export markets.

 
 

The power game

India is keen to become a power major but its existing power grid requires a massive overhaul.

Standing tall

A motley group of emerging infrastructure companies has seen rapid growth in recent years.

The Fintech Evolution

Cost Control

Several government steps over the years have made digital payments affordable.

New Tools

These less-discussed applications of fintech can transform microloan pricing and personal finance, leading to fair lending and wider inclusion

Gadgets that are affecting your lives

Wearable gadgets such as smartwatches, glasses, bracelets, shoes, socks, etc., have moved from the realms of fantasy novels and sci-fi movies to our everyday lives.

For service robots, sky is the limit

Artificial Intelligence drives computers to the edge of human thought

Symphony has scripted a dream turnaround

