BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
India's urban infrastructure could change for the better as work begins on Smart Cities.
Thermal power projects are staring at a bleak future as renewables surpass them in capacity addition.
How India is creating infrastructure for the future.
The government's plan to revive airports and subsidise fares, to take flying to the masses, is riddled with problems.
The transition to a cashless economy requires building a safe and secure payment infrastructure.
Small businesses rise up to the challenges of stiffening competition, increasing costs and slowing export markets.
India is keen to become a power major but its existing power grid requires a massive overhaul.
A motley group of emerging infrastructure companies has seen rapid growth in recent years.
Several government steps over the years have made digital payments affordable.
These less-discussed applications of fintech can transform microloan pricing and personal finance, leading to fair lending and wider inclusion
- Honda to recall 56,194 models of Activa, Grazia, Aviator
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces