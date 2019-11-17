Food Industries Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2019
Business Today

Packets Of Growth

Ajita Shashidhar | New Delhi
Packets Of Growth

The Indian packaged food market is expected to be worth $270 billion by 2027, driven by often contradictory trends in different parts of the country.

 
 

Going Glocal

The home-grown brands have leveraged their strengths toemerge with a pan-India taste and a global appetite.

More

Bite Sized Business

Food start-ups in India are tapping niche markets to create a strong identity.

More
 
 

A Staple Diet

More

Indian Recipe For Private Labels

Private labels or store brands are gaining momentum, but small players will face fierce competition from national companies.

More
Advertisement