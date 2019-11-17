Packets Of Growth

The Indian packaged food market is expected to be worth $270 billion by 2027, driven by often contradictory trends in different parts of the country.
The home-grown brands have leveraged their strengths toemerge with a pan-India taste and a global appetite.
Food start-ups in India are tapping niche markets to create a strong identity.
Private labels or store brands are gaining momentum, but small players will face fierce competition from national companies.
