Infrastructure Industry Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2018
High On Highway

Sumant Banerji | New Delhi
India is building roads at a frenetic pace. The dream of building 40 kilometres a day is within the realm of possibility now.

 
 

The Giant Leap

The Sagarmala project has made huge progress in the last three years, but funding is a big constraint.

Roads to Wherewithal

Five ways to revitalise infrastructure financing in India.

Risk On

Despite huge strides, the risk of stressed and stranded projects is keeping investors jittery about India's infrastructure building strategy.

