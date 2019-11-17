Real-Estate Industry Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2018
Business Today

A Buyer's Market

Goutam Das | New Delhi
A Buyer's Market

Green shoots emerge for residential real estate, but it isn't out of the woods.

 
 

A House For Every Indian

Affordable housing is picking up pace, thanks to proactive policies and savvy investors/developers. But sustaining the momentum is a tall order.

More

No Room For Delay

RERA implementation should be taken up swiftly across all states as slow execution defeats its broad purpose of helping homebuyers.

More
 
 

Cloudy With Chances Of Sunshine

The investment climate looks gloomy, but there are rays of hope.

More
Advertisement