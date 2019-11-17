A Buyer's Market

Real Estate
Affordable housing is picking up pace, thanks to proactive policies and savvy investors/developers. But sustaining the momentum is a tall order.
RERA implementation should be taken up swiftly across all states as slow execution defeats its broad purpose of helping homebuyers.
The investment climate looks gloomy, but there are rays of hope.
