The Tech and Finance Industries Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2017
The Tech-Finance

Aiming for Mass

E. Kumar Sharma | New Delhi
Payments and small finance banks are carving out differentiated strategies for reaching out to the financially underserved.

 
 

Gaining Size

Indian mutual funds have seen a rapid growth in assets, but challenges remain.
Art Of Pricing Insurance IPOs

The current valuations may not be a good proxy for the future
A Tech-tonic Shift

Gear up for massive changes in the way you access financial services.

