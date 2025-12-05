All IndiGo flights departing from Chennai cancelled till 6pm: Report

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has cancelled all flights departing from the Chennai airport on Friday till 6 pm, news agency PTI reported. The Chennai airport authorities have advised passengers to check the status of their flights before coming to the airport.

#UPDATE | Kindly take note of the list of flight cancellations at Chennai International Airport on 05.12.2025.



Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines for further updates.

This announcement comes after the airline cancelled all its flights departing from Delhi till midnight, comprising 235 flights. Amid cancellations and delays across major airports of the country, IndiGo's on-time performance fell to 8.5 per cent on Thursday, as per the Civil Aviation Ministry data.

On Friday, more than 600 IndiGo flights were cancelled across major airports, adding to over 550 cancellations reported on Thursday. The airline cancelled 235 flights at Delhi airport, 104 at Mumbai airport, 102 at Bengaluru airport, 132 at Hyderabad airport, 32 at Pune airport, 92 at Kolkata airport, 86 at Ahmedabad airport, and 10 at Srinagar airport.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has told the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that its operations will be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026, and has requested temporary relaxations in flight duty norms.

The airline admitted that recent disruptions stem from misjudgment and planning gaps in rolling out the second phase of the FDTL rules, and warned of further cancellations until December 8, followed by reduced services.

At a review meeting, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu criticised IndiGo for mishandling the FDTL transition despite having sufficient preparation time.

Moreover, an airline spokesperson said that IndiGo's operations were “significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days”. The spokesperson also attributed the disruptions to several reasons, including tech glitches, unfavourable weather, increased congestion, and the implementation of updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) that came into effect in November.