BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
With a string of acquisitions, Ajit Issac's staffing and related solutions provider Quess Corp is now the fourth biggest private employer in the country.
E-way bill's failure has led to chaos as businesses are unable to cope with states coming out with their own rules.
The Reserve Bank of India may be moving too fast, too soon, in its efforts to resolve the bad loan mess.
With the Delhi High Court's verdict, Daiichi Sankyo has scored a victory against former Ranbaxy promoters. But it won't end there.
Amit Tandon is taking on the high and mighty of the corporate world. But there are challenges, too.
Indias quest for an all-electric future in mobility by 2030 has thrown up an unlikely hero in Saurabh Kumar of EESL.
Will Patanjali Ayurved be able to sustain its exponential growth?
Companies are using artificial intelligence to understand employees needs and increase productivity.
As traditional silos break down, companies require innovative solutions to transition from industrial to digital organisations.
We bring you the best of futuristic vehicles on display at the Auto Expo.
While ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel and Vedanta draw plans to buy Essar Steel, the Ruia family, too, is looking for a backdoor entry. Can it succeed?
Why Danone exited the Indian dairy business.
Data analytics helps government identify 10,000 locations to open new LPG dealerships.
The health care leader in India is facing stiff competition from new cash-rich chains.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces