Errol D'Souza appointed new director-in-charge at IIM Ahmedabad

E Kumar Sharma
IIM Ahmedabad appoints new director

Come September and the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad, (IIMA) gets a new director - in-charge, Errol D'Souza. His appointment has been welcomed by many.

 
 

Satya Nadella's pay packet shrinks to Rs 117.7 crore

Quality of growth improving, but jobs hold the key: Crisil

Mallya's date with ED clashes with F1 opener

Ambani's $20 bn bet may rekindle brothers' rivalry

I am not absconder, ready to co-operate: Mallya

Vijay Mallya steps down from Diageo-owned firm

Why Flipkart's Mukesh Bansal called it quits

Nimesh Kampani to retire from JM Fin, son to succeed

These 3 Indians made it to 100 highest-paid CEOs list

Vijay Mallya not eager to board return flight to India

A Hyderabad court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him for failing to appear before it in a case of bounced cheque.
Women On Board: India ranks a lowly 26th, Norway leads

What C-suite women taxpayers expect from Arun Jaitley

Mukesh Ambani richest Indian, net worth jumps 30% to $26 bn

Google's Pichai gets $199 million in stock grant

The award is the biggest ever given to a Google executive officer whose equity grants have to be reported in filings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
