Entrepreneurship

Most young Indian employees aspire to be entrepreneurs: Survey

Jobs & Career

IIM-Ahmedabad placements end; Accenture, BCG, Amazon top recruiters

About 125 firms from across India and overseas took part in the placement process at the premier institute to offer 150 different roles
Executive Corner

IIM Ahmedabad appoints new director

Errol D'Souza appointed new director-in-charge at IIM Ahmedabad

Come September and the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad, (IIMA) gets a new director - in-charge, Errol D'Souza. His appointment has been welcomed by many.
Leadership

Ishaat Hussain to replace Cyrus Mistry as TCS Chairman

Ishaat Hussain to replace Cyrus Mistry as TCS Chairman

Tata Sons has appointed Ishaat Hussain as the Chairman of the group's hugely successful IT firm TCS in place of Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted last month.
Experts Corner

Keeping them engaged: No mismatch between expectations and delivery is the promise when people are hired at WebEngage

Eight HR lessons from start-ups

Based on mutual agreement and unwritten rules, entrepreneurial HR is disrupting the function and showing a new way for corporations.

