Ishaat Hussain to replace Cyrus Mistry as TCS Chairman

PTI | New Delhi
Tata Sons has appointed Ishaat Hussain as the Chairman of the group's hugely successful IT firm TCS in place of Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted last month.

 
 

Yahoo Japan plans to introduce four-day workweek system

Disrespect at workplace major cause of stress: HR study

Vijay Mallya in country home outside London

How Bill Gates used to keep tabs on his employees

Bill Gates has revealed how he used to keep tabs on his employees by memorising all of their number plates to see when they were arriving and leaving the office.
10 things to know about Ratan Tata's spate of investments

Tata started investing in start-ups in 2014 and in over two years has invested in over 22 start-ups till date.
Bhaskar Bhat takes over as new Vistara chairman

Bhat, who was serving as the Managing Director of Titan Company Limited since 2002, has replaced Prasad Menon, who retired from the airline on January 13.
Indra Nooyi gifts undisclosed amount to Yale Biz School

The PepsiCo's India-born CEO became the school's biggest alumni donor and the first woman to endow a deanship at a top b-school.
Hiring grows 2% in May led by automobile sector: TimesJobs

Be articulate in expressing independence, says Rajan

Infosys extends Vishal Sikka's term as CEO by 2 years

Under Sikka, who took over as the CEO and Managing Director in August 2014, the company is now posting strong growth numbers for the last few quarters.
Paternity leave makes Mark Zuckerberg richer by $800 mn

Mindtree names Rostow Ravanan as new CEO

Facebook COO Sandberg donates $31 mn to charity

Wipro carves out new unit, appoints Bhanumurthy as COO

