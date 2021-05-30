Bitcoin plunges 5.2% to $33,849, Ether down 6.3%

Business Today
twitter-logoReuters | May 30, 2021 | Updated 09:51 IST
Bitcoin slumped 5.16% to $33,849.47 on Saturday, losing $1,842.99 from its previous close

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 6.26% to $2,262.06 on Saturday, losing $151.11 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 47.8% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

It has been less volatile in the past week, but losses this month have been heavy at 38%, driven by growing regulatory pressures on the sector. It is trading at levels last seen in January and at roughly half its peak value.

