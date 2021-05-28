Dubai's own cryptocurrency DubaiCoin jumps 1000% in 24 hours

Jumping on the bandwagon, Dubai has launched its own cryptocurrency -- DubaiCoin (DBIX). Based on a public blockchain, the crypto is trading on a select number of exchanges. Public blockchain will allow people to generate their own DubaiCoin by mining them. The price of the crypto rose by 1,000 per cent over the last 24 hours.

According to Crypto.com, DubaiCoin was trading at around $0.17 but picked up to $1.13 on May 27.

DubaiCoin was launched by United Arab Emirates (UAE) based company Arabianchain Technology. It claims to be the first public blockchain based cryptocurrency in the Arabic world. The company said in a statement that DubaiCoin will soon be able to be used for a range of products and services both offline and online, and used in place of traditional bank-backed currencies. "Circulation of the new digital currency will be controlled by both the city itself and authorised brokers," the company said.

It appears that DubaiCoin would be somewhat different from regular cryptocurrencies. For instance, mining would render the coin volatile but then Arabchain has said that the city of Dubai is regulating its price. It is likely to qualify as a central bank digital currency. It is the closest thing to China's official digital Yuan that is being tested in the country right now. Some other countries are also also considering digital versions of flat countries.

Closer home, Indian cryptocurrency platform Polygon has been making headlines. Billionaire investor of Shark Tank fame, Mark Cuban, has invested in Polygon. Its native token Matic has crossed a market cap of over $10 billion and is now among the top 20 crypto coins in the world.

Moreover, cryptocurrency prices rebounded on Friday after trading weaker on Thursday. Bitcoin was trading just above $38,000 at around 9:25 am. It is still struggling to cross $40,000 amid China's crackdown on virtual coins. Bitcoin has tumbled roughly 30 per cent this month amid China's crackdown and Elon Musk's concerns on the environmental impact of crypto mining.

