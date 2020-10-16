Business Today
Loading...

Stocks in news: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Mindtree, RITES, AstraZeneca Pharma, Tech Mahindra

Stocks to watch today on October 16: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Mindtree, RITES, AstraZeneca Pharma, Tech Mahindra among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | October 16, 2020 | Updated 09:38 IST
Stocks in news: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Mindtree, RITES, AstraZeneca Pharma, Tech Mahindra
Stocks to watch today: HCL Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, Federal Bank, Tata Communications, Tinplate Company, and Phillips Carbon Black are among the top companies that will be reporting their Q2 earnings

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's  trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. Companies set to announce their earnings are HCL Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, Federal Bank, Tata Communications, Tinplate Company, and Phillips Carbon Black among others.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty at 11,750; Nestle, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Mindtree: The IT services firm's net profit jumped 19% QoQ to Rs 253.7 crore. Company reported an 88% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 253.7 crore for the second quarter-ended September

South Indian Bank: Net profit was down 23% YoY at Rs 65.1 crore versus Rs 84.5 crore.  Total income of the bank fell to Rs 2,138.74 crore from Rs 2,203.18 crore a year ago.

Cyient: Company's consolidated net profit was up 3.1% QoQ at Rs 83.9 crore versus Rs 81.4 crore. Its revenue was up 1.2% at Rs 1,003.3 crore versus Rs 991.7 crore. The IT firm reported a YoY 14.8% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 83.9 crore for September quarter.

Hathway Cable Datacom: Company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.2 crore in Q2FY21 as against a loss of Rs 2.57 crore, YoY. Revenue fell 2.5% to Rs 431.2 crore from Rs 442.1 crore, YoY.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries received subscription amounts of Rs 6247.50 from MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited (Mubadala) and Rs 5512.50 crore from Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Limited (acting in its capacity as trustee of Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust) (ADIA).

Bharti Airtel: Comfort Investments II will invest USD 235 million in Nxtra Data, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel. The post-money enterprise valuation of Nxtra is approximately USD 1.2 billion and Carlyle will hold a stake of approximately 25% in the business upon completion of the transaction, with Airtel continuing to hold the remaining stake of approximately 75%.

RITES: The Indian Railways arm has picked up a 24% stake in Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), a JV between Rail Land Development Authority and IRCON, infusing Rs 48 crore as additional capital.

AstraZeneca Pharma: Company will launch Calquence in India on October 2.

Tech Mahindra: Company has formed a 50:50 joint venture with Japan's Sumitomo Corp, which will provide engineering services to the automotive sector.

Dhanuka Agritech: Company buyback to open on October 20 and close on November 2, 2020.

CreditAccess Grameen: Company to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore.

Persistent Systems: The company enters into an agreement to acquire Palo Alto-based CAPIOT.

Indian Bank: India Ratings & Research reaffirmed ratings of Indian Bank's outstanding Tier II bonds.

Earnings today: HCL Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, Federal Bank, Tata Communications, Tinplate Company, and Phillips Carbon Black will report Q2 earnings today.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Stocks in the news | Stocks in focus | sensex | nifty | nse | bse | latest announcements | regulatory filing | stocks to watch out for | top stocks in focus | recent announcements | share market | stock market | stock watch | shares in focus today | YES Bank
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close