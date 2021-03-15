Ahluwalia Contracts share rises 3% after firm wins Rs 128-crore order

Ahluwalia Contracts share rose nearly 3% today after the firm won a order worth Rs 128 crore for construction of state guest house Bodh Gaya. The order has to be completed on engineering procurement basis (epc) awarded from construction division-1, building construction department, Patna (Bihar). Ahluwalia Contracts stock gained 2.78% to Rs 308.40 against previous close of Rs 300.05 on BSE.

The stock opened at Rs 295 today. The small cap share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 9.51% in one year and risen 15.79% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,063 crore on BSE. Later, the stock closed 2.65% higher at Rs 308 on BSE. On NSE, the share closed 1.70% higher at Rs 305 against previous close of Rs 300.05. The stock had hit high of Rs 309, rising 2.98% intra day on NSE.

The total order inflow during the FY 2020-21 stands at Rs 2,214.44 crore. Ahluwalia Contracts (India) won a new order aggregating to Rs. 128 crore (approx.) for Construction of State Guest House Bodh Gaya on Engineering Procurement Basis (EPC) awarded from Construction Division-1, Building Construction Department, Patna (Bihar), the firm said in filing to the bourses.

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 397 pts lower; Nifty below 15k; capital goods, bank, pharma stocks drag

Meanwhile, Sensex ended 397 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 50,395, and Nifty settled at 14,929.5, down by 101.45 points or by 0.67 per cent.