Ashok Leyland sales drop 22% in November

Hinduja Group's automobile company, Ashok Leyland, has reported a 22 per cent drop in sales with 10,175 units sold (domestic and exports combined) in November 2019, compared to 13,119 units it sold in the same month last year.

Total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales were down 4 per cent year-on-year at 4,209 units in November 2019 as against 4,403 units in November 2018. Domestic LCV sales dropped 6 per cent year-on-year to 4,056 units, as compared to 4,310 units in November 2018.

Total domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales were down 36 per cent year-on-year at 5,321 units, as compared to 8,260 units in November 2018. Total M&HCV sales were down 32 per cent year-on-year at 5,966 units in November 2019, as against 8,716 units in November 2018.

The domestic sales of M&HCV trucks dropped 55 per cent to 3,447 units in November 2019, as compared to 7,627 units in November 2018. Total M&HCV truck sales were down 54 per cent at 3,676 units in November 2019, as against 7,980 units in November 2018.

The domestic M&HCV bus sales jumped 196 per cent to 1,874 units as against 633 units in November 2018. Total M&HCV bus sales were up 211 per cent at 2,290 units in November 2019, compared to 736 units in November 2018.

