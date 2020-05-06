Astec Lifesciences share price hits upper circuit on 145% rise in Q4 net profit

Share price of Astec Lifesciences closed 20% higher today after the company reported a 145% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit. Astec Lifesciences share price hit upper circuit of 20% at Rs 519.75 compared to the previous close of Rs 433 on BSE. Astec Lifesciences stock closed 3.9% away from 52-week high of Rs 540. The micro cap stock has gained 24.22% in the last 2 days. The stock opened with a gain of 19.99% today.

Astec Lifesciences stands higher than its 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

It has lost 1.23% in last one year and gained 14.28% since the beginning of this year. It has risen 25% during last one week.

The company reported a 145% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit at Rs 31 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 against Rs 12.71 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Its total income rose 33% (YoY) to Rs 185 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 139 crore in the same period last financial year.

The stock has gained over 31 percent in the last 5 days. There were pending buy orders of 12,033 shares, with no sellers available.

Total 0.18 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 93.25 lakh on BSE.

The stock hit its 52 week high of Rs 540 on May 7, 2019 and 52 week low of Rs 305 on July 7, 2019.

Astec LifeSciences is a producer of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates. The company manufactures a wide range of agrochemical active ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates.