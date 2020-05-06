Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens 110 points lower, Nifty at 9,165; BPCL, Indian Oil, Asian Paints top losers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 25 points higher at 9,206 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. Globally indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over prospects of eased lockdowns in some countries. Yesterday, Sensex ended 261 points lower at 31,453 and Nifty fell 87 points to end at 9,205.

Investors are trading cautiously ahead of March quarterly earnings. YES Bank, Adani Enterprises, JM Financial, Kansai Nerolac Paints, TCI Developers, DG Content will be reporting their quarterly results today.

Globally, there are currently 37.27 lakh confirmed cases and 2.5 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. In India, countrywide coronavirus tally was closer to the 50,000-mark, while the death toll cross 1,500 with around 190 more fatalities.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 20 AM: Opening bell

9.10 AM: Stocks to watch today on May 6

Adani Ports, Tata Coffee, Astec Lifesciences, Rallis, YES Bank, Persistent Systems among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

9.00 MA: Pre-open session

Market has pre-opened on a higher note on Wednesday, tracking bullish trend from overseas.

8. 50 AM: Global cues

US indices closed in green, on back of healthcare stocks rallied, surge in oil prices and news that a number of economies move toward easing lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56%, the S&P 500 gained 0.90% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13%.

President Donald Trump announcing that the country has managed to flatten the infection curve and that they are now in the next stage of fighting the deadly virus also added to positive sentiments.

Asian counterparts, barring Nikkei, followed overseas cues and trade marginally higher. SGX Nifty was rising 25 points to 9,226.

8. 45 AM: Q4 earnings today

8.40 AM: Coronavirus toll

8. 35 AM: Rupee

Rupee ended higher at 75.62 per dollar on Tuesday as against Monday's close of 75.71 against the US dollar

8. 30 AM: Tuesday's closing

Market indices Sensex and Nifty erased earlier gains and closed in red territory on Tuesday, tracking fall in Asian counterparts. Extending decline for the second straight session, Sensex ended 261 points lower at 31,453 and Nifty fell 87 points to end at 9,205.

