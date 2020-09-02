Bajaj Auto share slips nearly 2% on decline in August sales

Bajaj Auto share slipped in early trade today after the automaker said sales in August fell 9%. The stock has lost 5.11% in the last 5 days. The large cap share slipped 1.62% to Rs 2,910 against previous close of Rs 2,958 on BSE. Total 8188 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.41 crore.

Market cap of the firm declined to 84,797 crore. The share has gained 5.05% in one year and fallen 8.05% since the beginning of this year. Total sales stood at 356,199 in August compared to 390,026 units in the same month last year.

Sales of commercial vehicles took the biggest hit plunging 46% last month to 35,141 against 64,726 in August last year.

Sales of commercial vehicles crashed 78% in the domestic market to 7659 in August 2020 against 35,085 units in same month last year. However, two wheeler sales rose 3% in the domestic market to 1,78,220 against 1,73,024 in August last year.

On year-to-date basis, sales fell 48% to 1,055,134 last month against 2,018730 units in August last year.

In Q1 of current fiscal, the firm reported a 60.92 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 395.51 crore against net profit of Rs 1,012.17 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations fell to Rs 3,079.24 crore for the April-June period, down 60.29 per cent, from Rs 7,755.82 crore in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal.