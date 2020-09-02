Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty trade muted; ONGC, Adani Ports, Infosys, Axis Bank top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 2: Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally lower on Wednesday, amid high volatility led by weak global cues. Sensex was trading 17 points lower at 38,883 and Nifty fell by 13 points to 11,456. Yesterday, Sensex ended 272 points higher at 38,900 and Nifty gained 82 points to close at 11,470. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Coal India, Arvind Fashions, Bannari Amman Sugars, Dish TV India, Infibeam Avenues, Jubilant FoodWorks will also set the tone for the stock market today.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

9. 23 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty were trading marginally lower on Wednesday, amid high volatility led by weak global cues. Sensex was trading 17 points lower at 38,883 and Nifty fell by 13 points to 11,456.

9. 15 AM: Earnings Today

Coal India, Arvind Fashions, Bannari Amman Sugars, Dish TV India, Infibeam Avenues, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kernex Microsystems, Navkar Corporation, Sadbhav Engineering, Sandur Manganese, Satin Creditcare Network among others will report Q1 results today.

9. 10 AM: Technical Insights

Yesterday, the 50 stock barometer Nifty crossed major resistance placed near 11,400 mark and closed at 11,470, while Sensex, the 30 scrip index on BSE ended at 38,900, after hitting 39,226 earlier in the session.

9.00 AM: Stocks to watch today on September 2

ONGC, Infosys, Yes Bank, Adani Green, Indian Oil among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session.

8. 50 AM: Nifty outlook for today

AS per RSL Research, NSE-NIFTY respected its 20-day EMA for straight second trading session in a row and formed bullish harami cross pattern on the daily chart. Due to recent pullback in the index, its key technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart turned neutral. We believe the index will oscillate between 11,326 and 11,794 levels before a directional move. In case of breakdown, the index will initially find support at 11,111 mark and then at 10,815 level, which coincides with its recent swing low and its 200-day SMA, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,380 and then at 11,290 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,547 and then at 11,623 levels.

8. 40 AM: Nifty outlook

Commenting on Nifty near term technicals, Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking said, "Nifty has crucial support seen around 11,300 levels whereas immediate resistance for the Index is seen around 11,600 levels. Sustaining above that is every essential for any meaningful upside to materialize in the coming days."

8. 30 Closing on Tuesday

After a volatile trading session, domestic equity benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty - ended on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues. Recovering from a 2% fall on Monday, Sensex ended 272 points higher at 38,900 and Nifty gained 82 points to close at 11,470.