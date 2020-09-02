Stocks in news: ONGC, Infosys, Yes Bank, Adani Green, Indian Oil

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Coal India, Arvind Fashions, Bannari Amman Sugars, Dish TV India, Infibeam Avenues, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kernex Microsystems, Navkar Corporation, Sadbhav Engineering, Sandur Manganese, Satin Creditcare Network.

Yes Bank: The private lender cut lending rates by 10-35 bps across tenures.

Infosys: The IT major said it will hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years,

TVS Motors: Company's total sales declined by 1.1% at 2.87 lakh units vs 2.90 lakh units in August.

Vodafone Idea: The board will consider raising funds in a board meeting on September 4.

Indian Oil: Compnay said its board has approved an investment of Rs 1,268 crore for setting up a needle coker unit at its Paradip refinery in Odisha.

Max Health: The company's board approved raising up to Rs 1,200 crore via QIP and Rs 550 crore via NCDs

Adani Green: The company got ranked as the largest power generation owner in the world after the company secured 8 gigawatt solar energy contract from the government in June.

ONGC: reported 85% YoY fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June to Rs 1,090 crore, while its revenue declined 43% to Rs 62,496 crore. The company's board also approved raising up to Rs 35,000 crore via debt.

Shriram City Union: The company's board will consider raising Rs 150 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

Earnings Today: Coal India, Arvind Fashions, Bannari Amman Sugars, Dish TV India, Infibeam Avenues, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kernex Microsystems, Navkar Corporation, Sadbhav Engineering, Sandur Manganese, Satin Creditcare Network among others will report Q1 results today.