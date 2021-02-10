Berger Paints stock rises 4% on strong Q3 earnings

Berger Paints India share gained over 4% on Wednesday after the company reported a 51.2% jump in consolidated net profit in Q3. Net profit rose to Rs 275 crore in the third quarter against Rs 181.9 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Berger Paints stock opened with a gain of 3.64% at Rs 789 and later touched an intraday high of Rs 792.1, rising 4.05% on BSE. Later, the stock erased early gains and fell to the day's low at Rs 746.20, down 1.9% against the last close of Rs 761.30. The stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain.

Yesterday, share of Berger Paints settled 2.06% higher at Rs 768 apiece on BSE.

Berger Paints stock price trades higher than 5, 50, 100 and 200 days but lower than 20-day moving averages.

The share has fallen 6.5% in a month. Year-to-date, the stock is down 0.25%. However, it has risen 3.92% in one week and 30% in one year.

Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 73,643.59 crore. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 824.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 390.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,118.2 crore, up 25% against Rs 1,695.9 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal

Its EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2019, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing. In December 2020 quarter, net sales came in at Rs 2,118.19 crore, up 24.9% from Rs. 1,695.87 crore in December 2019.

