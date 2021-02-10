Share Market Live: Sensex drops 300 points, Nifty at 15,050; M&M, Tata Motors, TCS, SBI, Nestle top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 10: Share market indices urned volatile and traded negative on Wednesday, amid mixed cues from global equities. Sensex traded 250 points lower at 51,030 and Nifty fell by 60 points to trade at 15,040. On the BSE, 1183 shares rose and 793 shares fell. A total of 103 shares were unchanged. Meanwhile, quarterly earnings announcements by Eicher Motors, Titan Company, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, ABB India will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,329 and Nifty fell 6 points to 15,109.

11. 23AM: Max Financial Q3 FY21 Result Update

YES Securities said in its note today," Max Life Insurance has been outperforming its private peers in the past three quarters in terms of premium growth as well as profitability (VNB Margins). The company through an aggressive pricing strategy has been able to gain significant market share in the protection segment. Also, new product launches along with favorable environment for interest rate hedging mechanism has allowed them to strengthen their non-par business. The trajectory is likely to sustain. However, key to future business trajectory lies in the approval for Max Financial deal with Axis Bank. The stock currently trades at a FY23E P/EV of 2x and is at discount to peers owing to uncertainty over the Axis Bank deal and high promoter pledge. (Not Rated)."

11. 11 AM: Nifty Outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"A major trend in the market is the sustained equity mutual fund redemptions. Redemptions for 7 months in a row, when the markets are rising steadily, is a bit perplexing and unhealthy. Redemptions peaked in November when the market rose sharply. Profit booking is fine, but huge redemptions on expectations that the market would correct is a wrong investment strategy. Sectoral rotations are happening and likely to accelerate, going forward. Pharma was a darling of the market in 2020 when the pandemic was raging. This year economy facing segments like banking, autos, cement, metals and capital goods are likely to do well. IT, of course, is on a strong wicket."

11.00 AM: Muthoot Finance Q3FY21 Result Update

Muthoot Finance shares gained over 4% intraday on Wednesday after the gold loan financier reported its earnings for the quarter ending December 2020.

HDFC Securities said in its note,"Net interest income for the quarter increased by 12.4/11.4% YoY/QoQ to Rs. 1895 crore as consolidated AUM increased 28% YoY to Rs 55,800 crore. PAT increased 16.9/8.7% YoY/QoQ to Rs 1007 crore. Net Interest Margin at 14.54% in Q3FY21, against 16.93% in Q3FY20. Asset quality improved marginally with GNPA/NNPA contracting by 4/3bps to 1.30/0.04% sequentially. Disbursements increased by 12% YoY to Rs 10200 crore. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 27% with Tier-1 capital at 26.4%."

10. 50 AM:Torrent Pharma shares fall post earnings

Torrent Pharma share were trading 1.5% lower today, after a 8% intraday fall yesterday. This comes after the drug firm reported a 18.32 per cent rise in its Q3 consolidated net profit to Rs 297 crore against net profit of Rs 251 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The pharma stock touched an intraday low of Rs 2,545, falling 7.73% on BSE. The stock has fallen after 5 days of consecutive gain.

Torrent Pharma share stands lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 27.71% in one year and fallen 7.83% since the beginning of this year.

10. 42 AM: SEBI rolls out new disclosure format under insider trading rules

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday came out with a new format for disclosures to be made under the insider trading norms.

In light of amendments to the PIT Regulations affecting the inclusion of members of the promoter group, and designated person in place of employee and on the basis of feedback received from market participants and exchanges, the relevant disclosure formats have been suitably revised, Sebi said in a circular.

10. 30 Market turns red

10. 23 AM: Global markets mixed today

Asian markets are trading slightly higher taking cues from US earnings and hopes of economic recovery. US markets closed slightly higher with tech heavy NASDAQ gaining backed by better than expected earning numbers. European markets closed slightly lower as investors resorted to taking profits off the table after the recent global rally. Covid19 cases and vaccine rollout to dominate sentiments. Oil price rose to 13 month high backed by supply cuts, hopes of demand recovery and weak dollar.

10. 11 AM: Nifty Outlook

Geojit Financial said in its note today," Yesterday, we had highlighted the unsustainable nature of upmoves once 15200 is broken. But the drop thereof bounced off 15158, the first support we had marked for yesterday. This buying interest off such a minor support suggests that bulls are still in play. Such upside hopes will be tested at 15190 today, and a break of which would open rooms for 15500 again, with intermediate challenge expected at 15300."

10.02 AM: Currency Outlook

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said," The rupee opened on flat at 72.84 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday morning, strengthened to 72.85 earlier in the session due to news for more U.S Fiscal stimulus. FII bought 1301 CR into domestic equity market helped local currency to be strong. However, gains were capped on amid speculation of RBI's intervention in the markets. The U.S. Dollar Index is at 90.43 against currency basket and broke the support of 21 days SMA indicating short term bearishness in the dollar. Asian Equity market trading positive in the morning."

He added," Technically, USDINR Feb Future closed at 73.02. It is expected to trade with bearish momentum for the day, RBI defending 72.80 so once it break with sustain volume then further bearishness come towards 72.62, For spot pair 73.00 will the crucial as market is not giving sustain closed above these levels. Breakout above this level with good volume take dollar further upside towards 73.20 levels. It is expected to open near 72.85, Weak Dollar index and FPI data will help local currency to trade strong."

9. 40 AM: Global markets today

In US, Nasdaq extended their runs to fresh highs on Tuesday, S&P 500 and Dow ended slightly lower, however, breaking their six-day streak of gains,

Traders said strong earnings and economic recovery prospects by stimulus and an accelerated vaccine rollout buoyed investor sentiment, however, investors booked profit on overpriced stocks and rotated out of large-cap tech names into other sectors

President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the chief executives of some of the country's largest businesses in the Oval Office to discuss his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan and the outlook for the economy.

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday after China reported consumer inflation declining in January. European stock indices ended flat.

9. 32 AM: Outlook by market experts

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said, "We might see some consolidation in the index and it would be healthy. We thus advise using intermediate corrective moves to accumulate quality stocks on dips and avoid contrarian trades."

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Technically, the benchmark index has formed a bearish candle at the top of the trend on the daily chart, which shows a negative bias. At present, Nifty has strong resistance at 15260 levels while downside support comes at 14850 levels."

Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, "Although the broader trend continues to be positive, it would be prudent to book timely profit and look for buying opportunities in stocks again on dips. It is advisable to avoid aggressive positions and take a stock specific approach with a tab on the above mentioned levels."

9. 20 AM: Opening session

Share market indices opened on a bullish note on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex traded 100 points higher at 51,470 and Nifty gained by 10 points to trade at 15,120.

9. 10 AM: Market outlook

Reliance Research said in its note today," Continuing its prior daily rising trend, NSE-NIFTY recorded new high of 15,257, but due to late trade volatility ended on a flat to negative note. Overall market breadth was negative and major sectors remained mix. Major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart reversed after oscillating into their overbought zone and give sell signal. As per the current set-up, near-term decline or consolidation cannot be ruled out before the index resumes its northward journey. In case of decline, the index will find support at around 14,850-level initially and 14,700-level subsequently. However a stable move above 15,250-level will strengthen the index for its next leg og up-move, which could take the index towards 16,000-level.

As for the day, support is placed at around 15,030 and then at 14,951 levels, while resistance is observed at 15,223 and then at 15,336 levels. "

9.05 AM: Earnings today

Eicher Motors, Titan Company, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, ABB India, Asian Granito India, Bank of India, Bata India, BEML, Gujarat State Petronet, Happiest Minds Technologies, Indraprastha Gas, Metropolis Healthcare, NBCC India, RITES, Shalimar Paints, SpiceJet and Ujjivan Financial Services are among others will announce their quarterly earnings.

9.00 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,300.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,756.24 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 February, provisional data showed.

8. 55 AM: Nifty technical outlook

On Nifty's technicals, Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical at CapitalVia Global Research said, "The market witnessed extend the gain further after the decisive break from the Nifty 50 Index level of 15000. The market has already attained the projected level of 15230-15250. The level of 15230-15250 act as short-term resistance. The momentum indicators like RSI, MACD to show divergence, supporting our view that the market is likely to pause around this level."

8. 45 AM: Closing on Tuesday

Share market indices Sensex and Nifty turned volatile on Tuesday amid mixed global equities and closed flat with negative bias. After rising for six straight sessions, Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,329 and Nifty fell 6 points to 15,109.

