Stocks in news: Berger Paints, Torrent Power, Tata Steel, Interglobe Aviation, Glenmark Pharma

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaitingQ3 earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Eicher Motors, Titan Company, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, ABB India among others.

Berger Paints: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 274.8 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 182.3 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue jumped to Rs 2,118.2 crore from Rs 1,696 crore YoY.

Torrent Power: The company's Q3FY21 net profit fell 23% to Rs 321.73 crore from Rs 420.62 crore, while its revenue declined 4% to Rs 2,990.11 crore from Rs 3,115.48 crore, YoY.

Tata Steel: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 3,989 crore in Q3FY21 against loss of Rs 1,166 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue increased to Rs 39,594 crore from Rs 35,520 crore YoY.

Interglobe Aviation: The parent firm of the country's largest airline IndiGo, reached a settlement with Sebi in a case pertaining to non-disclosure of related-party transactions (RPTs). The company has paid a settlement amount of Rs 2.13 crore, stated the settlement order issued by the market regulator on February 9.

VST Tillers Tractors: The company has appointed VT Ravindra as Managing Director with effect from 20th February 2021.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals : The company's board plans to meet later this week to consider the buyback of its Singapore-listed foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

The Phoenix Mills: The company's subsidiary Mindstone Mall Developers has acquired 7.48 acres of prime land in Alipore, Kolkata for Rs 300 crore.

Mahanagar Gas: The company reported higher profit at Rs 217.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 186 crore in Q3FY20. Its revenue fell to Rs 666.4 crore as against Rs 744 crore YoY.

Earnings today: Eicher Motors, Titan Company, GAIL India, Hindalco Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, ABB India, Asian Granito India, Bank of India, Bata India, BEML, Gujarat State Petronet, Happiest Minds Technologies, Indraprastha Gas, Metropolis Healthcare, NBCC India, RITES, Shalimar Paints, SpiceJet and Ujjivan Financial Services are among others will announce their quarterly earnings.