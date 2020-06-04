DLF share price trading flat ahead of Q4 earnings

Share price of DLF was trading flat ahead of the real estate player's March quarter earnings later in the day. DLF share price opened at Rs 154 compared to the previous close of Rs 155.95 on BSE. The stock hit a high of Rs 158.25 but erased gains to trade flat in afternoon trade. At 12: 29 pm, the share was trading 0.80% lower at Rs 154.85 on BSE. The large cap share has lost 1.37% in the last 2 days.

The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has lost 20.35% in last one year and fallen 32.65% since the beginning of this year.

In one month, the share has gained 16.87%. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 38,404 crore on BSE. The stock hit 52-week low of Rs 114.50 on March 25, 2020 and 52-week high of Rs 266 on February 1 ,2020. Total 3.28 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.10 crore on BSE.

In third quarter of the previous fiscal, the real estate player reported a 24 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 414.01 crore despite fall in income. Net profit stood at Rs 335.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 330 points, Nifty at 9,967; Bajaj Finance, HDFC, IndusInd Bank top laggards

Total income rose to Rs 1,533.34 crore in Q3 against Rs 2,405.89 crore in the corresponding period previous year. Despite fall in income, the company's net profit increased due to an exceptional gain of Rs 231 crore during the December quarter.