Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 75 points, Nifty at 10,043; ONGC, HDFC, Indian Oil, Titan top laggards

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Equity market indices reversed trend after 6 days of consecutive gain and dropped on Thursday's trade, amid weakness in Asian counterparts, including Singapore's SGX Nifty. Sensex fell 116 points lower at 33,998 and Nifty dropped 22 points lower to 10,040. Weakness in today's session was on back of negative trend in Asian markets and Moody's downgrade to various domestic sectors in the recent days. On Wednesday, Sensex closed 284 points higher at 34,109 and Nifty ended 82 points higher at 10,061.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10. 15 AM: Moody downgrades sectors

Moody's has downgraded long-term issuer rights of eight companies including ONGC, Infosys, TCS, OIL. The rating firm added that the quality of retail and SME loans would also deteriorate. This comes days after the global credit ratings agency downgraded India's sovereign ratings to Baa3 from Baa2.

10.02 AM: Rupee opens lower

Rupee, the local currency opened at 75.61 per dollar, as against the last closing of 75.46 per US dollar.

9.44 AM: Market erases gains

9.37 AM: Coronavirus toll

Total Covid 19 cases in India increase by more than 9,300 to nearly 2.17 lakh, including 3,804 new recoveries taking cured to 1.04 lakhs and deaths by 260 in last 24 hours, taking the total to 6,075.

9.30 AM: Opening bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Thursday, barring the weak cues from SGX Nifty and other Asian counterparts. Sensex was rising 130 points higher at 34,224 and Nifty gained 40 points to 10,103.

9.22 AM: Stocks in news today

Aurobindo Pharma, DCM Shriram, Powergrid, ONGC, HPCL, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

9.10 AM: Nifty outlook

Nifty's long-term moving average (100-day SMA) is now placed around 10,358 mark. On the lower side, the index will initially find support around its medium-term moving average (50-day EMA) and then around its short-term moving average (20-day EMA), which are placed around 9,510 and 9,410 levels, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 9,930 and then at 9,800 levels, while resistance is observed at 10,180 and then at 10,360 levels.

8.50AM: Q4 Earnings Today

NIIT, DLF, Jyothi Labs, PI Industries, IL&FS Transmission, LKP Securities, Chemfab Alkalis, Cosmo Films, Tourism Finance Corporation, T D Power Systems among others will announce their Q4 results today

8.40 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,851 crore, while DIIs offloaded Rs 782 crore worth in equities on Wednesday.

8.30AM: Last close

On Wednesday, Sensex closed 284 points higher at 34,109 and Nifty ended 82 points higher at 10,061.

