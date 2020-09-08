Info Edge share price rises 4% on strong Q1 earnings

Info Edge share rose nearly 4% in trade today after the firm reported a 150% rise in net profit in the first quarter of previous fiscal. Info Edge stock has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall. The stock opened with a gain of 3.28% today. It touched an intraday high of Rs 3,419.85 , rising up to 3.89%.

The share trades higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. The share has gained 61% in one year and risen 31.62% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 43,011 crore on BSE.

Total 0.12 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.99 crore. Net profit of the firm rose 149.93% to Rs 93.66 crore in Q1 of current fiscal against loss of Rs 187.58 crore in corresponding period of previous fiscal.

However, sales fell 10.85% to Rs 285.05 crore in Q1 against Rs 319.74 crore sales in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, net profit fell 21.36% to Rs 93.66 crore in last quarter against Rs 119.10 crore in Q4 of previous fiscal.

Sales too fell 13% to Rs 285.05 crore in Q1 against Rs 327.60 crore in the previous quarter.

In August this year, the firm raised Rs 1,875 cr for funding inorganic opportunities and acquisitions.

Chintan Thakkar, CFO of the firm said, "We continue to evaluate the unfolding situation of the pandemic. Work from home and business continuity plan is operating satisfactorily. The Billings are down by 43.9% in Q1FY'21 on YoY basis as a result of the nationwide lockdown. However, the immediate impact on the Revenue tends to be lower as we recognize the Revenue over the tenure of the contract. We have adopted a disciplined approach to discretionary spend in areas like Marketing. As a combined effect, operating margin is at 37.3% for the quarter as compared to 32.3%for the same quarter previous year."

Info Edge (India) is engaged in providing information technology services. The company is involved in online classifieds business. Its segments include recruitment solutions, 99acres, online restaurant discovery and others. Other segment includes Jeevansathi and Shiksha services. The company is engaged in the business of internet-based service delivery operating in over four service verticals through web portals.

