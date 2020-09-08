Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 80 points, Nifty at 11,370; Dr Reddy, ITC, HUL top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 8: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex traded 80 points higher at 38,498 and Nidty gained 23 points to 11,378. SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher at 10,690, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Future Consumer, Jindal Stainless, CESC, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, SML Isuzu, Spencer's Retail, Mafatlal Industries, Bal Pharma, Sharon Bio-Medicine will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 60 points higher at 38,417 and Nifty gained 27 points to 11,325.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9.22 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex traded 80 points higher at 38,498 and Nidty gained 23 points to 11,378.

9. 10 AM: Earnings Today

Future Consumer, Jindal Stainless, CESC, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, SML Isuzu, Spencer's Retail, Mafatlal Industries, Bal Pharma, Sharon Bio-Medicine, Simplex Projects, Texmaco Rail & Engineering among others are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

9. 01 AM: Nifty outlook

NSE-NIFTY reversed from its 3-week low and regained 11,350 mark. The index ended the day on an indecisive note forming a Doji pattern. Due to recent recovery in the index from lower levels, its key technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart reversed from its oversold zone and given buy signal. This could take the index towards 11,584 and 11,794 levels. In case of decline, the index will initially find support at 11,111 and then at 10,806 levels, which coincides with its recent swing low and its 200-day SMA, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,277 and then at 11,200 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,407 and then at 11,459 levels.

8. 55 AM: Rupee closing

On a similar note, the rupee on the currency front witnessed high volatility and later settled 21 paise lower at 73.35 against the US dollar, amid weakness in domestic equities and a strong dollar.

On Rupee's outlook, Vaqarjaved Khan- Research Analyst, Angel Broking said, "With risk sentiment improving and global economies recovering from this unprecedented pandemic, USDINR (CMP: 73.19) is likely to move lower towards 72.5 in the coming week."

8. 40 AM: Market outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said, "We feel the performance of global markets combined with development on India-China LAC issue will continue to dictate the market trend. Considering the market scenario, traders should maintain positions on both sides and prefer hedged bets."

8. 30 AM: Closing session yesterday

After a volatile session on Monday, Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher, tracking mixed cues from global equities. Sensex ended 60 points higher at 38,417 and Nifty gained 27 points to 11,325. Traders said subdued global cues and lingering border tension with China continued to weigh on investors' sentiments.

