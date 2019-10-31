JK Tyre share zooms 14% on three-fold jump in net profit during September quarter

Shares of JK Tyre & Industries rallied nearly 14 per cent in intraday trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday after the tyre manufacturer reported strong earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company on Wednesday posted over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 167.70 crore during Q2FY20, compared to Rs 45.78 crore in the same period last fiscal, aided by gains from deferred tax liability.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 13.59 per cent to Rs 2,154.95 crore during quarter under review as against Rs 2,493.76 crore in the year-ago period.

During September quarter, the company said it has re-assessed deferred tax liability at 25.17 per cent as against 34.94 per cent earlier following reduction in corporate tax rate to 22 per cent announced by the government.

Buoyed by strong Q2 earnings, JK Tyre & Industries share price gained as much as 13.87 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 80 apiece on the BSE, after opening higher at Rs 78.80 against previous close level of Rs 70.25. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent higher at 40,181 levels.

In a similar trend, stocks of JK Tyre & Industries were trading 9.18 per cent higher at Rs 76.70 after opening higher at Rs 80.35 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has intraday high of Rs 80.35 during the day's trade.

Since the beginning of this year, the stock has plunged over 32 per cent (as of Wednesday's close) and has underperformed the market.

During July-September period, JK Tyre has reported 20 per cent rise in sales in two- and three-wheeler tyres, compared to preceding quarter, though it is a new entrant in this segment.

On the outlook, the company said it expects Indian economy to improve in the second half of current financial year and the green shoots are already visible with some improvement in economic activity. Volumes are expected to increase, resulting in improvement in profitability in the remaining period of the current financial year, it added.

