YES bank share price zooms 35% after lender receives binding offer for $1.2-billion investment

YES Bank share price rose over 35% in afternoon trade today after the lender said it has received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.2 billion through fresh issue of equity shares. The stock was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

YES Bank share price zoomed 34.97% to Rs 76.65 compared to the previous close of Rs 56.80 on BSE.

On Nifty, YES Bank share price rose nearly 35% to Rs 78.70 against previous close of Rs 56.80.

The lender in a communication to bourses said ,"The bank would like to inform that it has now received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of US$ 1.2 billion through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals and conditions as well as bank's board and shareholders approvals. The bank also continues to be in advanced discussions with other global and domestic investors."