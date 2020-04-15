Business Today
L&T share price rises over 5% as construction arm bags two infra projects in Uttar Pradesh

L&T  share was among the top gainers rising up to 5.31% to Rs 911 compared to the previous close  of Rs 865 on BSE


Last Updated: April 15, 2020  | 10:29 IST
Share price of L&T has gained 14.67% in the last 6 days

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share rose in early trade today after the firm said its arm L&T Construction has won  two  contracts  to  build  Regional  Rapid  Transit  System  (RRTS)  infrastructure  from  National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in Uttar Pradesh. Value of these projects lies between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore.

The firm's market cap rose to Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Total 0.68 lakh shares amounting to turnover of Rs 6.13 crore changed hands on BSE.

The stock has gained 14.67% in the last 6 days. The large cap stock has lost 34.23% in last one year and 31% since the beginning of this year. The  project  involves execution of a  new,  dedicated,  high-speed,  high-capacity  rail  system in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor.

The routes packages  for which contracts have been awarded are Duhai  to  Modi  Nagar and from Modi Nagar to Shatabdi Nagar for a total distance of approximately 32 Km viaduct  including 7 elevated  stations.  

RRTS is different from metro transit systems as it serves passengers travelling relatively longer distances with fewer stops and at higher speed. The design speed for the project is 180 KMPH with an average operational speed of 100 KMPH.

