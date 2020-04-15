Share Market LIVE: Sensex gains over 700 points, Nifty at 9,220; UPL up 15%

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded 2.5% higher on Wednesday, in line with bullish global trend. Meanwhile, PM Modi announced lockdown extension till May 3rd, 2020, over the rising coronavirus cases in the nation. BSE Sensex traded 745 points higher at 31,435 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed to 9,230 level, up 237 points. Where Wall Street indices ended strongly bullish in overnight trade, Asian counterparts were trading in green, barring Nikkie, Hang Seng and Shanghai. SGX Nifty also traded 0.50% higher at 9,251. As per traders, stock-specific action pulled the market higher. Moreover, traders said investors have already factored in the chances of extension and the domestic market will continue taking cues from worldwide trend o its 22nd day of lockdown. However, concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases across the nation and worldwide kept domestic investors cautious.

On Monday, Sensex closed 469 points lower at 30,690 and Nifty lost 118 points to 8,993. Sensex and Nifty have fallen 9.82% in the last one month and 26% since the start of the year. Contrary to this, the indices have gained over 11% in last week's trade. Financial markets were closed yesterday, on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to experts, prevailing uncertain market conditions amid the rising cases of the virus and extension of the lockdown period have caused volatility and led to the downfall of broader markets on a global scale. There 19.98 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.26 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. India has recorded a total of 11,487 cases, 384 deaths and 1,359 recoveries.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Home Ministry issues guidelines on extension

12:10 PM

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines for lockdown 2.0 allowing certain sectors to function from April 20 in order to ease public hardship in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the country saw a new bout of migrant crisis following PM Modi's announcement of a 19-day lockdown extension till May 3 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

UPL climbs 15%

11: 45 AM

UPL was the top gainer on Nifty, rising 15% after the company said it continues its operations withits plants running to meet the challenges of providing stable and reliable service to farmers around the world and does not anticipate any significant challenges meeting customer demand.

Rupee rises 25 paise to 76.02 against US dollar

11: 30 AM

Indian Rupee, the currency benchmark opened at 76.07 per dollar at the interbank foreign exchange on Wednesday and later gained further ground, rising 25 paise higher to 76.02 against the US dollar.

Gold outlook

11: 20 AM

MCX gold today rose to another all-time high of 46,730 and later rose 0.88% higher or 405 points higher to 46,675 per 10 gm.

Experssing his views over MCX gold rising to record highs, Anuj Gupta-DVP-Commodities & Currencies Research, Angel Broking said," Today Gold touched the life time high of 46676 on MCX June contract and spot gold is trading around $ 1720 which is 8 year high. Safe heaven demand and weakness in Dollar supports the Gold prices."

He added," Although the lockdown situation also increased the demand of investment in safe heaven assest class product. Low interest rate and global growth forecast cut down by IMF provide extra fuel to Gold prices. We are expecting this rally may continue and Gold may test 49000 to 50000 on MCX and in international market it may test $1780 to $1800 soon."

L&T climbs over 5%

11:00 AM

L&T share price was among the top gainers on Wednesday, rising up to 5.31% to Rs 911 compared to the previous close of Rs 865 on BSE.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its arm L&T Construction has won two contracts to build Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) infrastructure from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in Uttar Pradesh. Value of these projects lies between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore, as per the filing.

Why market is rising today

10: 50 AM

Traders have also already factored in the chances of extension and the domestic market will continue taking cues from worldwide trend.

Wall Street indices closed with major gains over Trump announcing lockdown ease at some states. European markets closed higher after some of the EU countries started looking at exit strategies as new cases and deaths were on a decline.

SGX Nifty also traded 0.50% higher at 9,251.

As per Geojit Financial technical,'Nifty is likely to head into the 9220-9470 region, having survived the day without unsettling the support region. The play from here on would be to capture leaps to 10200 with an eye on 8900. Favored view is that at least a few of such leaps or accompanying corrections could now occur overnight and volatility is likely to step up during the day.'

Technical upside: 9500/10000 and downside: 7340/6400

RIL climbs almost 4%

10: 40 AM

Reliance Industries' share price climbed to the intraday high of Rs 1,235.95, rising 3.93% against the last closing price of Rs 1,189.25 on BSE. This comes after the company said it will raise Rs 9,000 crore through an NCD sale this week to refinance the existing high-cost rupee debt.

Market updates

10: 35 AM

Where Wall Street indices ended strongly bullish in overnight trade, Asian counterparts were trading in red. As per traders, stock-specific action pulled the market higher. Moreover, concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases across the nation and an extension of the lockdown till May 3, 2020 kept domestic investors cautious.

FII/ DII action on Monday

10: 30 AM

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,243.7 cr worth of equities and DIIs also offloaded Rs 1,096.9 cr in equities on Monday

Sensex pack gainers/losers

10: 20 AM

Sun Pharma, L&T, HUL, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, while ONGC, Maruti, Kotak Bank and Titan were the laggards.

Biocon shares gain over 3%

10: 15 AM

Biocon shares opened with a gain of 3.47% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 352.65, rising 3.6% on BSE today. This comes after the company in collaboration with Mylan N.V. announced the launch of Fulphila, a biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) in Australia. Fulphila is approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for the treatment of cancer patients following chemotherapy, to decrease the duration of severe neutropenia and so reduce the incidence of infections, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.

Global markets

10:00 AM

Asian markets mostly lower ahead of key economic data and corporate earnings that will show the extent to which the coronavirus has hurt the global economy.

US stocks closed sharply higher, lifted by growing expectations that the worst of the human toll of the COVID-19 pandemic may have passed. Trump said he will make some 'important announcements' in the next few days regarding state guidelines on reopening the U.S. economy. However, US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 23,719, down 161 points or 0.67%.

Hindalco among top gainers

9: 50 AM

Hindalco shares opened with a gain of 4.79% and later touched an intraday high of Rs 123.95, rising 8.92% on BSE after the company announced closure of $2.8 billion ( Rs 21,295 crores) worth deal to acquire Aleris by its wholly owned subsidiary Novelis Inc.

MCX gold at all time high

9: 30 AM

MCX gold today rose to another all-time high of 46,730 and later rose 0.88% higher or 405 points higher to 46,675 per 10 gm.

The panic sentiment in financial markets due to the pandemic since early 2020 has pushed the price of yellow metal. Since the mid-December lows of $1,350, gold prices have almost risen 30%, when China was slowly becoming a hotspot for coronavirus cases. With the country entering the 22nd day of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, market experts believe that the demand outlook for the precious metal looks quite strong.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Dalal Street opened higher on Wednesday, as investors took positive cues from the extension of lockdown amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Sensex opened 590 points higher at 31,268 and Nifty climbed to 9,150 level, up 150 points.

Global cues

9: 10 AM

Stocks in Wall Street jumped over optimism of easing lockdown from the outbreak overshadowing worries of earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.39%, the S&P 500 gained 3.06% and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.95%.

In Asian, warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s kept investors sentiments checked even as some countries tried to re-open for business.

With investors concerned globally over the mounting Covid-19 cases, key equity indices in Asian counterparts were trading mixed today, with Nikkei, Hang Seng, SGX Nifty and Shanghai trading marginally lower, while Taiwan and Kospi rose 1%.

Pre open session today

9: 05 AM

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre-opened bullish on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. Sensex was rising 600 points higher to 31, 200 mark and Nifty climbed to 9,200 level, up 200 points in pre-open trade. In the meanwhile SGX Nifty Futures traded flat, up 4 points at 9,206 mark on Singaporean Exchange.

SGX Nifty turns flat

8: 50 AM

SGX Nifty Futures on Singaporean Exchange, that fell marginally in ear/y trade recovered to trade flat with positive bias.

Lockdown extension

8: 45 AM

Domestic sentiments were also negative with PM Narendra Modi announcing the extension of the virus-induced-lockdown till May 3rd, 2020, further damaging economic activity, in a move to curb the spread of the virus. With lockdown extended, DGCA has also announced continued suspension of all domestic and international airlines' operations till 11:59 pm of May 3, 2020. Further, all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall remain cancelled as well.

Barclays revises GDP

8: 40 AM

Barclays has revised their India GDP growth forecast further to 0.0% for CY2020 from 2.5% earlier, and to 0.8% for FY20-21 from 3.5% earlier.

Currency closing on Monday

8: 35 AM

Rupee, the local unit ended almost flat, gaining 2 paise to 76.27 per dollar

Global Cues

8: 30 AM

With investors concerned globally over the mounting Covid-19 cases, key equity indices in Asian counterparts were trading mixed today, with Nikkei, Hang Seng, SGX Nifty and Shanghai trading marginally lower, while Taiwan and Kospi rose 1%

SGX Nifty trades marginally lower

8: 15 AM

SGX Nifty traded 14 points lower at 9,188 level, indicating a muted start in domestic grounds today.

Coronavirus toll

8: 20 AM

Stocks to watch today on April 15

8: 10 AM

NTPC, DCB Bank, Biocon, Apollo Tyres among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

MCX to trade in revised hours

8: 05 AM

As the press release by MCX, SEBI has decided to continue with the restricted trading hours (till 5PM) for all commodities until further notice

Last Close

8: 00 AM

On Monday, Sensex closed 469 points lower at 30,690 and Nifty lost 118 points to 8,993. Sensex and Nifty have fallen 9.82% in the last one month and 26% since the start of the year. Contrary to this, the indices have gained over 11% in last week's trade.

