Maruti Suzuki share price falls over 2% after firm announces recall of 63,493 units of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 cars

Maruti Suzuki share price fell in afternoon trade today after the country's largest car maker said it was recalling 63,493 petrol smart hybrid (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles manufactured between January 1, 2019 to November 21, 2019. Maruti Suzuki share price fell up to 2.04% to Rs 6,862.15 against previous close of Rs 7,005.60 on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki share price has lost 3.39% in last three days. In last one year, the large cap stock is down 4.57% and fallen 7.8% since the beginning of this year.

33 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 23 crore on BSE.

Maruti in a communication to bourses said, "The company will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU). A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier. In the interest of its customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for inspection and those found OK will be released immediately. Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost."