Maruti Suzuki share trading flat ahead of Q2 earnings, here's what brokerages expect

Maruti Suzuki share was trading flat ahead the firm's Q2 earnings today. The share fell 1.74% to Rs 7057 against previous close of Rs 7182 on BSE. Later, it was trading 0.88% lower at Rs 7114 on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki stock was trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages The large cap stock has lost 7.88% in one year and fallen 3.48% since the beginning of this year. Total 0.15 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 10.55 crore. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.15 lakh crore.

Nomura expects revenue growth at a lower 11 per cent YoY at Rs 18,871.2 crore on around 5 per cent QoQ fall in average realisations owing to weaker mix. Profit is expected to rise 11 per cent YoY to Rs 1,508.4 crore. Lower discounts, strong cost control and stable commodity may help margins expand by around 190 bps YoY to 11.3 per cent. EBITDA is expected at Rs 2,136.2 crore, up 33 per cent YoY.

HDFC Securities expects revenue to rise 16 per cent YoY to Rs 19,770 crore, led by similar growth in volumes. Profit for the quarter is seen at Rs 1,500 crore. Further, the brokerage is estimating an EBITDA margin of 9 per cent, down 45 bps YoY.

"Demand trends, particularly that of entry-level cars, and new product introduction timelines will be the key monitorables," the brokerage said.

Prabhudas Lilladher The brokerage expects 16 per cent YoY growth in volumes in Q2. Revenue growth is expected at around 18 per cent YoY at Rs 21,181.2 crore. Maruti is seen reporting 20.1 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 1,631.8 crore.

"We believe stable raw material cost and positive operating leverage will help margins turn positive at 10.8 per cent (+130bps YoY) v/s -21 per cent in Q1FY21," it said.