Maruti Swift special edition launched for festive season; check out full details here

With the onset of the festive season in India, Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched a limited edition of Swift, which as per the company is "more stylish, bold and dynamic vehicle". The Swift Limited will be priced Rs 24,000 more than regular Maruti Swift, which sells at Rs 5.19 lakh-Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The base model of the new Swift Limited will be priced Rs 5,43,990, which will go up to Rs 8,26,990 for the top variant.

"In order to establish a distinct road presence, the Swift Limited Edition follows an all-black dominance theme, which adds a new level of boldness to Swift's already sporty credentials," the company said in a statement.

The Swift Limited Edition is accentuated with accessories like the gloss black body kit, aerodynamic spoiler, body-side moulding, door visor, all-black garnish on grill, tail lamp and fog lamp. The interior of Swift Limited comprises sporty round dials and the flat bottom steering wheel and sporty seat covers.

For all Swift enthusiasts and fans, this Limited Edition offers a new way to reflect their personality, said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki.

"Since launch, with its disruptive looks and peppy performance, Swift has been one of the best performers in our portfolio and helped us strengthen leadership in the premium hatchback segment," he added.

Over the three generations, the model has evolved in features, looks and technology, often defining the changes in aspiration and preferences of Indian car customers, he noted. The Swift Special Edition is available at an additional cost of Rs 24,990 across all company's dealerships, he added.

As per the company, Maruti Suzuki Swift dominates the segment with over 23 lakh units sold since launch. The Swift Limited-Edition is available across all variants.

