Rajesh Exports share rises 4% post Q2 earnings

Share of Rajesh Exports rose 4% intra day day after the firm declared its Q2 earnings. Rajesh Exports share rose up to share rose up to 3.9% to Rs 478.35 against previous close of Rs 460 on BSE. However, the share has lost 33.41% in one year and fallen 30.4% since the beginning of this year.

The share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

Total 8393 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 39.37 lakh on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,767 crore.

Later, the stock closed 1.28% higher at Rs 466 .

The share hit 52 week high of Rs 802 on February 12, 2020 and 52 week low of Rs 440 on October 16 this year. Rajesh Exports logged a 52.86 percent rise in sales to Rs 1,02,149.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 66827.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

However, net profit declined 45.19 percent to Rs 173.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 315.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices closed at record highs as progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine raised hopes for a global economic recovery. Extending gains for the third session, Sensex ended 314 points higher at 43,952 and Nifty rose 94 points to 12,874.