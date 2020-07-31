Business Today
Reliance Industries share falls over 2% post Q1 earnings: Time to buy, sell or hold the stock?

RIL stock fell up to 2.62% to Rs 2,053 against previous close of Rs 2,108 on BSE

Aseem Thapliyal | July 31, 2020 | Updated 12:20 IST
Reliance Industries reported record net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in June quarter after one-time gain from stake sale as well as bumper telecom revenues cushioned COVID-19-hit earnings from refining, petchem and retail segments.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share was trading lower a day after the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate announced its Q1 earnings for the current fiscal. RIL stock fell up to 2.62% to Rs 2,053 against previous close of Rs 2,108 on BSE. The share trades higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

The large cap share has gained 79.37% in one year and risen 38.13% since the beginning of this year. The share has surged over 20% in a month.

Total 7.65 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of  Rs 159.27 crore.  Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 13.25 lakh crore. At 11: 10 am, the share was trading 1.05% or Rs 22.15 lower at Rs 2,086 on BSE.

RIL on Thursday reported record net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in June quarter after one-time gain from stake sale as well as bumper telecom revenues cushioned COVID-19-hit earnings from refining, petchem and retail segments.

Net profit in Q1 was 30.6 per cent higher than it was in the same period a year back, and bettered the company's previous best of Rs 11,640 crore earning in October-December 2019, the company said.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it logged a one-time gain of Rs 4,966 crore from sale of 49 per cent stake in fuel retailing venture to BP Plc.

RIL's telecom arm Jio recorded a 183 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,520 crore and covered up for drop in earnings from mainstay segments.

Motilal Oswal in a note said, "Using SOTP, we value refining and petrochemical segment at 7.5 times to arrive at a valuation of Rs 545/share for the standalone. We have ascribed an equity valuation of Rs 1,125/share to RJio and Rs 580/share to Reliance Retail. Reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 2,250/share."

Edelweiss  Securities in a report said, "On the path to zero net debt by FY22, we  believe  RIL  would  comfortably  achieve  zero  net  debt  by  FY22  following  its  rights  issue and  stake  monetisation  in  several  businesses,  even  after  accounting  for  creditor  capex  and spectrum   liabilities.   Adding   the   creditor   capex   of   Rs 50,000 crore and   spectrum   liability   of Rs 20,000 crore,  we  reckon  an  adjusted  net  debt  figure  of  about  Rs 2.57 lakh crore. 

RIL  recently  raised INR2.13tn through an Rs 53,000 crore via rights issue and Rs 1.52 lakh crore from sale of Jio Platform shares. Along with free cash flows, we believe that RIL shall comfortably turnnet cash by FY22E. Mantain 'HOLD' with unchanged target price of Rs 2,105."

