RIL share scales fresh all-time high amid report Amazon eyeing stake in Reliance Retail

Share price of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday scaled the Rs 2,100 mark amid broader indices trading in the red. The surge in the market heavyweight came amid report that Amazon.com Inc was in talks to buy a 9.9% stake in Reliance Retail. RIL share rose to an all-time high of Rs 2149, a gain of 4.32% from previous close of Rs 2,060 on BSE.

Market cap of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm rose to Rs 13.61 lakh crore. Yesterday, RIL became the first Indian firm to scale the Rs 13 lakh crore market capitalisation mark. Share price of RIL rose 3.73% to an all-time high Rs 2078.9 against previous close of Rs 2,004 in the previous session.

The firm achieved the feat of gaining market cap of Rs 1 lakh crore in just 8 trading sessions. On July 13, RIL became the first Indian firm to cross the market capitalisation of Rs 12 lakh crore after its stock climbed to fresh high of Rs 1,947.

In today's trade, Reliance Industries share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Share price of India's largest firm by market cap has risen 70.64% in one year and 41% since the beginning of this year. RIL stock has risen 14.65% in the last 6 days. In a month, the share has gained 24.35%.

Total 8.71 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 183.80 crore.

The large cap share has gained 147.71% from its 52-week low of Rs 867.82 reached on March 23 this year. On July 22, the stock of the firm hit the historic mark of Rs 2,000 for the first time. Meanwhile, Sensex traded 190 points lower at 37,949 and Nifty fell 65 points lower to 11,149 in early trade amid weak global cues.

