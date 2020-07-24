Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty pre-open tad higher, ITC, Asian Paints, JSW Steel Q1 results today

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Domestic market indices continued trading on a volatile note on Friday, in line with weak Asian cues. Meanwhile, ITC, Asian Paints, Ambuja Cements, JSW Steel, GHCL, TCI Express, Welspun India are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 12 AM: Nifty outlook

"The short term trend continues to be up, A sustainable move above 11250-300 levels is expected to pull Nifty towards the next overhead resistance of 11550-600 levels by next week. Immediate support is placed at 11050-11100 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

9.06 AM: Global cues

Experts said market sentiments turned cautious amid mixed signals on growth and hopes on a possible vaccine, improved policy support, corporate earning performances this week and a fresh threat of US-China tariff escalation on the virus backdrop.

9.00 AM: Earnings today

ITC, Asian Paints, Ambuja Cements, JSW Steel, GHCL, TCI Express, Welspun India are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings.

8. 50 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, Rupee ended unchanged at 74.76 per dollar yesterday.

8. 40 AM: Closing

Sensex ended 268 points higher at 38,140 and Nifty closed 82 points higher to 11,215. Yesterday, Sensex closed 58 points lower at 37,871 and Nifty ended 29 points down at 11,132

Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty at 11,215 amid mixed global equities

8. 30 AM: Global market outlook

"Global markets traded mixed. On the positive side, there were better-than-expected corporate earnings and potential vaccine developments which were offset by worries over flaring tensions between the United States and China. On the domestic front, the sentiments were uplifted after India's commerce minister, Piyush Goyal, said that the US and India were nearing a trade deal after two years of negotiations. The sentiments were further boosted by the news of India working on offering production-linked incentives for up to five sectors to boost domestic manufacturing," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

