Sensex loses 3,500 points: 10 stocks that hit fresh highs today

Sensex and Nifty halted trading today for the second time this month after government imposed lockdown in 75 districts to mitigate the threat of rising coronavirus cases in the country. The downfall of 10% or triggering of circuit breaker in Sensex at 9:58 am led the Indian equity market to halt trading for 45 minutes. Sensex lost 2,991 points or 10% which led to the triggering of circuit breaker on BSE and NSE. Nifty too declined 9.40% or 822 points to 7,923 in early trade. At 12:01 pm, Sensex was trading 3,417 points lower at 26,498 and Nifty was down 1002 points to 7,743.

Coronavirus update: List of districts under lockdown till March 31

However, amid panic buying, there are stocks which hit fresh highs in trade today. Here's a look at them.

Vinaditya Trading: The stock rose 2.78% to Rs 0.37 on BSE. It closed at Rs 0.36 on Friday. The small cap firm has market cap of 0.27 crore on BSE.

Vitesse Agro: The stock hit upper circuit of Rs 15.78, rising 5% on BSE. The firm's market cap rose to Rs 7.13 crore. It closed at Rs 15.03 on Friday.

Marsons Ltd : The firm which, manufactures distribution and power transformers hit upper circuit of 2% at Rs 5.08 on BSE. The stock closed at Rs 4.99 on Friday.

M.K. Exim (India) Ltd: This scrip hit upper price band of 5% of Rs 22.70 in early trade today against previous close of Rs 21.65.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex slips 3,400 points, Nifty below 7,750; all sectors deep in red

Ruchi Soya Industries: Ruchi Soya stock hit upper circuit of 5% to Rs 127.55 compared to the previous close of Rs 121.50 on BSE. The firm is one of the largest manufacturers of edible oil in India. It was acquired by Patanjali Ayurved in 2019.

Sainik Finance: The stock hit upper circuit of 5% to Rs 26.05 compared to the previous close of Rs 24.85 on BSE. The firm's market cap rose to Rs 28.29 crore.

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel: Share price of Hathway Bhawani hits its 52-week high of Rs 10.55 compared to the previous close of Rs 10.35 on BSE. The stock was stuck in the upper circuit of 2% since opening of market today. The firm is engaged in distribution of television channels through analog and digital cable distribution network and internet services through cable.

IPCA Laboratories: The pharma stock hit its upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1,615 compared to the previous close of Rs 1371.85.

Kabra Drugs: The stock hit upper circuit of 2% at Rs 2.82 compared to the previuos close of Rs 2.77.

KD Leisures: The scrip rose 2% to Rs 22.40 compared to the previous close of Rs 22 on BSE.