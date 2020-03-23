Coronavirus lockdown: Sensex logs biggest loss ever, ends 3,934 points lower; Nifty down 1,110 points

Sensex, Nifty UPDATE: Sensex and Nifty logged their highest losses ever after rising number of coronavirus cases in India and the resultant lockdown in a majority of states took a heavy toll on the financial markets today. While Sensex lost 3,934 points to 25,981 , Nifty closed 1,135 points lower at 7,610. During the session, Sensex hit an intraday low of 25,880 and Nifty fell to 7,583. All Sensex and Nifty stocks closed in the red.

After today's fall, Sensex has lost 15,188 points or 36.89% in last one month and Nifty has fallen 37.01% or 4,470 points during the period.

The crash in benchmark indices today came after the number of infected cases from coronavirus zoomed to 415 in the country. The government imposing lockdown in 75 districts to mitigate the threat of rising coronavirus cases also weakened market sentiment.

All 19 sectoral indices ended in the red with banks and financial indices losing the most. Market breadth was highly negative with 232 stocks ending in the green against 2037 closing in the red.

With economic activity coming to a halt due to the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with all industry bodies today to assess the state of economy in the wake of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Closing on Monday

3: 45 PM

Indices Sensex and Nifty closed over 13% lower on Monday after the number of infected cases from coronavirus zoomed to 415 in the country. This was also on of the government imposing lockdown in 75 districts all over the country to mitigate the threat of rising coronavirus cases. Sensex ended 3,934 points lower at 25,981 and Nifty closed 1,135 points lower at 7,610. During the sesiion, Sensex hit an intraday low as well as one year low of 25,880 and Nifty at 7,583.

All indices deep in red

3: 35 PM

Where Nifty Bank has declined 17%, Nifty finance has dropped 16.40%, Nifty Auto 14%. There is 10-11% fall seen in pharma and metal indices.

Sensex hit 25 K mark, Nifty at 7,600

3: 15 PM

Market has dropped over 13% in Monday's bearish session. Sensex was trading 4,000 points lower at 25,970 and Nifty was 1,152 points lower at 7,583.

Market update

3:05 PM

As per Bloomerg data, the overall market capitalisation has dropped by 9.57%, with 1,987 declines against 224 stocks advancing and 1,895 unchanged.

Global scenario

2: 50 PM

Asian stocks trade mostly lower following the worst week on Wall Street that ended the week with a 17.3% loss and US equity Futures dropping over 1,300 points from intraday high.

Hong Kong HangSeng also closed sharply lower today, at a drop of 4.8%, while Singapore's SGX Nifty was down 7%. Shanghai Composite index closed 3% lower.

In the meanwhile, European indices opened with deep cuts and FTSE, DAxa nd CAC declined 3-4% amid the rising outbreak.

In US, optimism that emergency actions by central banks and governments to ease the economic damage was waned as investors awaited for the Trump administration to deliver on legislation that will pump billions of dollars into hurting households and industries.

Market Update

2: 25 PM

Earlier, the downfall of 10% in Sensex led the Indian equity market to halt trading for 45 minutes today, same as on March 13. Nifty at circuit levels of 10% lower touched at 7,871 today. If the index drops 15% intraday, it will land at 7,434 mark and an overall drop of 20% will take the 50-share barometer on NSE to 6,996 level.

Sensex, Nifty trade at day's low

2: 20 PM

BSE 30-share index Sensex declined 3,525 points lower at 26,389 and NSE 50-share Nifty traded 1,007 points lower at 7,738 mark.

52-week lows today

1: 45 PM

Around 925 stocks fell to touch their 52-week lows on NSE in Monday's session. Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, M&M, Coal India, NTPC, Vedanta and Tata Motor DVR, Advanced Enzymes, All Cargo Logistics, Apex Frozen Foods, Apollo Micro Systems and Anup Engineering were among the top stocks that hit their respective 52-week low values today.

Stocks at 3-year lows today

1: 30 PM

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Titan, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto were trading near their respective 3-year lows on Sensex.

Market update

1: 15 PM

Sensex and Nifty halted trading today for the second time this month after government imposed lockdown in 75 districts to mitigate the threat of rising coronavirus cases in the country.The downfall of 10% or triggering of circuit breaker in Sensex at 9:58 am led the Indian equity market to halt trading for 45 minutes.

10 stocks that hit fresh highs today

Stocks that trade 50 % lower since YTD

1:00 PM

Overall 12 stocks namely IndusInd Bank, RIL, Bajaj Auto, SBI, Axis BANK, ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro and ONGC have lost 50% since the start of this year on BSE.

Similarly, 9 stocks on Nifty that are trading 50% lower since the beginning of the year were Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, UPL, and ONGC

Top gainers and losers on Nifty

12: 40 PM

Indiabulls Housing (3.96%), Thyrocare Tech(3.78%), IPCA Laboratories (1.00%)and Dr Lal Pathlabs were among the top gainers on Nifty.

Grasim Industries (23.54%), Indusind Bank (22.29%), Bajaj Finserv (1.23%), Bajaj Finance (20.39%), Axis Bank (20.14%), Adani Ports &Special (20.14%), JSW Steel (19.91%) and ICICI Bank (15%) were among the top losers on NSE Nifty for the day.

Banking indices decline the most

12: 30 PM

Bank Nifty, private banking and bluechip financial sector-based indices of NSE Nifty were falling more than 10% in today's trade, with shares of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank leading the losses.

Companies announce temporary shutdowns

12:20 PM

In recent market cues, many companies have been shutting down productions due to the closure amid the virus pandemic.

Enkei Wheels India announced today abot shutting down operations until March 31, 2020.

Further, in recent announcements of Monday, companies such as DCM Shriram Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Subros Ltd, Bharat Forge, Pokarna Limited & Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited, Sunil Industries , SL Limited, SML Isuzu, Shree Cement, Whirlpool of India, Lumax Auto Technologies, Machino Plastics, TVS Motor Company,Royal Enfield, GNA Axles, Asian Paints, Minda Industries, Lumax Industries, Siemens, Jtekt etc. have announced closure of operations and shutdown of facilities until further notice.

Sensex, Nifty back at year 2017 level

12: 15 PM

Both the barometers have wiped out in recent sessions by opening at multiple gap down and traded back at early 2017 year levels. In one month's period, Sensex and Nifty have declined 35% each. Today, Sensex was trading 3,417 points lower at 26,498 and Nifty was down 1002 points to 7,743.

Indices hit 52-week low again

12:00 PM

Sensex has fallen 3,594 points to the day's low of 26,321.88 on March 23, 2020. This is also the fresh 52-week low for the 30-share barometer. Nifty50 on a similar note hit a new one year low of 7,832.55, falling 912 points during the day.

During the last week's trade,the Sensex plummeted 4,187.52 points or 12.27 per cent, while the Nifty sank 1,209.75 points or 12.15 per cent.

Market at day's low

11: 50 AM

Market indices Sensex and Nifty are trading 10.6% lower on Monday's afternoon trading session, backed by heavy sell off in index heavyweights like RIL, ICICI ank, Maruti. Overseas, trend was majorly bearish amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, creating liquidity crisis, supply distruptions and chances of a prolonged global recession.

Market trading was for 45 minutes within the first trading hour on Monday with indices dropping 10 % each. Earlier than this, Dalal street was halted for one hour of trading on March 14, 2020. Earlier, market indices opened almost 7% lower as domestic investors fretted over the concerns of economic growth in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. This was on account of sharp decline in the Asian counterparts, as market sentiments weakened on increasing numbers of infected Covid-19 cases worldwide and its impact on the economy.

Nifty gap levels

11: 45 AM

Nifty has created gaps in trade in the levels between 8,954-9,059, 8,294-8,321 in earlier trades. Further after falling to 7K mark, the 50-stock barometer has made gaps between levels of 7,808-7,760, 7,254-7,307 and 7,021-7,066 respectively.

Nifty lower ciruit levels

11: 35 AM

Nifty at circuit levels of 10% lower atoos at 7,871 today. Further 15% drop will result to 7,434 mark and drop of 20% will take the 50-share barometrer on NSE to 6,996 level.

Top losers today

11:30 AM

ICICI Bank (10%), Ultratech Cement (9.84%) and Axis Bank (9.71% )were top Sensex losers.

On Nifty, Ultratech Cement (10%), Bajaj Finance (10%) and Maruti (10% ) were the top losers.

All sectors deep in red

11: 20 AM

All sectors traded deep in red on Monday. Where private banking and bank index fell 15% each, auto and realty dropped 11%. Metal, FMCG and PSU Bank dropped 10% each and IT, media index were down 8%.

Trading resumes

11: 10 AM

Sensex and Nifty started 10.5% lower after reopening from the 45 minutes of trading halt on Monday. Where Sensex fell 3,200 points, Nifty fell 950 points. Although, later indices recovered from day's lows and traded 9.7% lower. BSE 30-share index Sensex declined 2,995 points lower at 26,924 and NSE 50-share Nifty traded 842 points lower at 7,903 mark.

Earlier, market trading was for 45 minutes within the first trading hour on Monday with indices dropping 10 % each. Earlier than this, Dalal street was halted for one hour of trading on March 14, 2020.

Coronavirus cases in India

11:00 AM

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged to 419 in India, according the the Health Ministry. This includes 8 deaths and also comprises 30 patients who tested positive but were discharged after undergoing treatment.

Earlier circuit on March 13

10: 55 AM

This is the second time this year, Indian indices have hit the circuit breaker.

On March 13, Nifty plunged 10.07% or 966 points to 8,625 at 9:20 am after which trading was halted for 45 minutes in Indian equity market.

Sensex hits circuit breaker of 10%, trading halted on BSE, NSE

Rupee declines to all-time low

10: 40 AM

The rupee which opened on a weak note at 75.90 at the interbank forex market, lost further ground and touched a low of 76.15 against the US dollar, registering a decline of over 95 paise over its last close.

Brent crude declines 2.7%

10: 30 AM

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.74 per cent to USD 26.24 per barrel.

Market Update

10: 20 AM

The 30 stocks on BSE Sensex and 50 scrips of NSE Nifty50 were trading in red.

FII/ DII action on Friday

10: 25 AM

The steep decline in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows further dampened the sentiment today. On a net basis, Foreign investors remained net sellers in Indian capital markets as they pulled out more than Rs 3,345.95 crore on Friday, market data showed. On the contrary, domestic investors bought Rs 2,431.24 crore worth of shares in equity markets on Friday.

Market cap worth Rs 7.90 lakh cr lost

10: 20 AM

Investors lost Rs 7.90 lakh crore within minutes of opening trade on Monday as Sensex and Nifty gauged the economic impact of a lockdown in most Indian states.

SEBI revises derivatives position limit

10:17 AM

Putting in place a tighter framework to curb high market volatility, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday announced revising market wide position limit for stocks in the derivatives segment, flexing dynamic price bands and other measures for one month starting from March 23.

Market update

10:15 AM

According to traders, extreme lockdown measures taken by government in India and world over has put immense pressure in investor sentiment.

As the virus cases climbed, the central and state governments in the country decided to lock down 75 districts from where Covid-19 cases have been reported to break the chain of transmission, and the Health Ministry said states would earmark hospitals to exclusively treat coronavirus patients.

Top losers

10: 10 AM

All Sensex components were trading in the red, with Bajaj Finance tanking up to 14 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Maruti and M&M.

Friday's session

10: 05 AM

During the last trading week till Friday, the Sensex plummeted 4,187.52 points or 12.27 per cent, while the Nifty sank 1,209.75 points or 12.15 per cent.

Rupee falls to 75.16 per dollar

9: 55 AM

The Indian rupee slipped further by 95 paise to 76.15 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday amid sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country and heavy selling in domestic equities.

Sectors today

9: 40 AM

All sectors traded in red. Where private banking and realty fell 9% each, auto and financials dropped 8.4%. IT index was down 7%, while metal, FMCG and PSU Bank dropped 6% each.

Market update

9:30 AM

Snapping Friday's bullish trend, market indices opened almost 7% lower on Monday as domestic investors fretted over the concerns of economic growth in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. BSE 30-share index Sensex traded 27,463 points lower at 27,367 and NSE 50-share Nifty traded 686 points lower at 8,055 mark.

Opening Bell

9: 18 AM

Sensex has opened 2,548 points lower at 27,367 and Nifty opened at 757 points lower at 7,988 mark. On domestic grounds, tensions escalated further as the government put 75 districts in lockdown from Monday after the seventh death reported in India. Further Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with all industry bodies to assess the state of economy in the wake of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi will preside the meet via video conferencing on Monday at 4 pm.

Pre open session today

9:05 AM

Indices Sensex and Nifty registered a gap-down opening on Monday on account of sharp decline in the Asian counterparts, as market sentiments weakened on increasing numbers of infected Covid-19 cases worldwide and its impact on the economy. Sensex opened 2,500 points lower at 27,590 and Nifty opened at 786 points lower at 7,950 mark.

PM Modi to hold meet with industry bodies

8: 55 AM

On domestic grounds, tensions escalated further as the government put 75 districts in lockdown from Monday after the seventh death reported in India. Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with all industry bodies to assess the state of economy in the wake of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi will preside the meet via video conferencing on Monday at 4 pm.

SGX Nifty Futures down 1,000 points

8: 45 AM

SGX Nifty on Singaporean Exchange traded 1,000 points lower at 7,755 level, indicating a weak opening at the domestic grounds.

Global market scenario

8: 35 AM

Asian stocks were in line with US markets and fell on Monday as more countries were shutting down in a fight against the coronavirus outbreak, indicating a deep global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 2%, with South Korea badly hit. Japan's Nikkei added 0.8%

Australian market shed 5%. European indices closed in green on Friday, with CAC rising 5%, DAX up 3% and FTSE up 0.75%.

US Futures (Dow Jones) trades at 18,175, down 865 points or 4.54%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.55%. The S&P 500 lost 4.34% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.79% on Friday.

Coronavirus updates

8:30 AM

India's biggest automaker Maruti Suzuki India and peers including Mahindra & Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Sunday they will halt car production in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has also initiated measures to ensure adequate domestic production of raw materials going into pharmaceutical drug manufacturing amid coronavirus outbreak. The decision will help Indian manufacturers reduce their over-dependence on China for key raw materials

Globally, there are currently 337,553 confirmed cases and 14,654 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of March 23, 2020In India, panic escalated as coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rose to 396. The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 7 in the country.

Stocks to watch today on March 23

8: 15 AM

YES Bank, Aster DM Healthcare, Welspun, Torrent Power among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Last closing

8: 00 AM

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed 5.8% higher on Friday, tracking overseas trend as investors banked on measures announced by policymakers worldwide to combat the virus outbreak. The 30-share index ended at 29,915, rising 1,629 points and the 50-share barometer closed 483 points higher at 8,745.

