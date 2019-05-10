Share Market Live: Sensex up 73 points, Nifty at 11,314; Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, Jet Airways top gainers

Share Market Updates: Benchmark indices opened on the green after seven straight sessions of fall, backed up by global downtrend due to China and US trade talks.

Sensex is trading up by 73.45 points at 37,632 level and Nifty is trading up by 12 points at 11,314. Of 30 stocks in Sensex, 21 are advancing and 34 out of Nifty50 are trading in the green.

Top gainers are Bharti Airtel, YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, PNB Housing, Reliance Communications and Jet Airways.

Except FMCG and IT, all the other indices are trading in the green. The top gaining sectors are Nifty Realty up 1.19 per cent, followed by Media up 1.19% and PSU Banks, against the top loser, Nifty IT, down by 0.33%.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today:

Market Update

9: 45 am

At the opening hour of trade, market breadth was positive, indicated by 2.61 advance-decline ratio on NSE, with 850 advances against 326 declines and 61 unchanged stocks. Similarly BSE AD ratio stood at 0.78, indicating 637 advancing stocks against 297 declining ones while 33 stocks were unchanged.

Gainers and Losers

9: 30 am

Top losers of the morning session are Kotak Bank, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Cipla, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, Idea and Voltas.

Opening Bell

9: 15 am

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.37 percent to 37,698.23 and the NSE Nifty 50 opened to 11,340.55, up 0.34 percent.

Global Market Update

9: 10 am

Markets are expected to open flat on account of global cues. US Futures is up 50 pts and US Dow Jones declined half a percent ahead of critical trade negotiations between the US and China. Traders are advised to keep light position. Brent crude surged above $71/barrel.

Asian market bounced back into positive territory. SGX Nifty is down by 16 pts. Indan Rupee closed near 70 against the dollar.

Thursday's Close

9: 00 am

Growing concerns over the trade talks between China and US coupled with Lok Sabha elections have led to nearly 1,500 points decline on the Bombay Stock Exchange in last 7 sessions.

Continuing its losing streak, the BSE Sensex closed at 37,558.91, down by 230.22 points and NSE Nifty settled in the red by declining 57.65 points down to 11,301.80 yesterday.