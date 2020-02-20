Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat with negative bias; Cipla, HUL, Nestle top losers

Share Market LIVE: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded on a cautious note on Thursday following tepid cues from overseas markets and foreign fund outflows. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 17 points lower at 41,305 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 7 points lower at 12,125. In terms of sectors, gains in meadia, pharma and realty stocks were capped by losses in FMCG, metal, PSU banking and financials. HDFC, Kotak Bank, HUL, Nestle India, RIL and NTPC were among the top laggards in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank ONGC, Sun Pharma, SBI, TCS and Axis Bank were among the top gainers of the morning session. Bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while those in Seoul and Hong Kong slipped in the red. Concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic in China on world economy kept investors on edge, experts said. Yesterday, market benchmark indices recovered from four sessions of straight fall and ended at day's high. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex ended 428 points higher at 41,323 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 closed 137 points higher at 12,130.

Metal scrips trading lower today

10: 45 AM

In the broader bullish market, Nifty Metal index was trading lower by 7 points or 0.30%. Among stocks, National Aluminium fell the most, down 1.8% followed by Hinalco and Caol India that dropped 0.80% each, Welcorp, JSW Steel and SAIL that declined 0.70%, 0.60% and 0.40%, respectively.

Rupee trades weak at 71.80 per dollar

10: 40 AM

The Indian rupee declined by 26 paise to 71.80 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday amid muted opening in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows amid coronavirus outbreak. The rupee opened weak at 71.75 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 71.80, down 26 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 71.54 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Vodafone shares top gainer today

10: 35 AM

Vodafone Idea share price was trading as the top gainer on BSE and NSE in early trade, rising almost 19%, following reports DoT officials have said there was no plan for encashing bank guarantee of telcos for now.

Market Update

10: 30 AM

Equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty recovered from early losses to trade flat with positie bias by the first hour of session on Thursday. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 10 points higher at 41,336 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 6 points higher at 12,132.

Coronavirus death toll

10: 15 AM

Coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,118 with the death of 114 more people. However, new confirmed cases declined to 394, registering the biggest drop since December when the first case was reported in Wuhan city.

Global Market Update

10 :00 AM

US stocks closed higher after China launched fresh measures to support local businesses that are struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.84 points, or 0.4%, to 29,348.03, the S&P 500 gained 15.86 points, or 0.47%, to 3,386.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.44 points, or 0.87%, to 9,817.18.

Asian stocks extended gains following the positive cues from Wall Street amid easing fears about the coronavirus outbreak and People's Bank of China cuts its loan prime rate to support its economy. Although later, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were traded positive, while those in Seoul and Hong Kong slipped in the red. SGX Nifty traded down 39 points at 12,107. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.01%. Australian shares were up 0.14%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.61%.

FII/ DII action on Wednesday

9: 40 AM

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 190.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 590.12 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Q3 Earnings Today

9: 30 AM

Ambuja Cements, Security and Intelligence Services, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Redington, BF Investment, Citizen Infoline, Trident, A2Z Infra Engineering and Amtek Auto are the listed companies that are scheduled to release their October-December quarterly earnings today.

Opening Bell

9:20 AM

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a cautious note on Thursday tracking tepid cues from global markets and foreign fund outflow. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 50 points lower at 41,272 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 18 points lower at 12,100. In terms of sectors, gains in meadia, pharma and realty stocks were capped by losses in FMCG, metal, PSU banking and financials.

Stocks to watch today on February 20

9:00 AM

Sterlite Tech, Asian Paints, GAIL, Ambuja Cements, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thurday's trading session

Last close

8: 45 AM

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from four sessions of straight fall and ended at day's high on Wednesday, tracking overseas trend, amid heavy buying in metal, pharma and realty scrips. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex ended 428 points higher at 41,323 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 closed 137 points higher at 12,130. Sensex made a high of 41,357, while Nifty touched 12,134 in trade today. In terms of sectors, all the indices currently trade in the green, with pharma index ending at 2.3% gain, followed by media that closed almost 2% higher.